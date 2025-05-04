Riveiro on why he gave fielded six young players in Pirates’ derby win over Chiefs

Riveiro, who is leaving Pirates at the end of the season, said he trusts his young players.

“It is not about age but it is about talent, being professional and giving them confidence and showing them we trust them. I have said it many times already that what you get from academy players is something you cannot get from anywhere.

“They have something special and they look at the club in a different way. They spent some time around the club as ball boys while playing for the DDC and sometimes coming to train with the first team to experience the culture so that when they are ready to go they will do something special.

“This is not the 'Riveiro vision' but that of Orlando Pirates and they are doing a good job in that sense. My job as a coach is to give them the tools to do well and that’s what we do [with] the rest of the technical staff.

“When things go well, like they did against Chiefs, the feeling is special for all of us.”

Pirates have little rest as they meet Lamontville Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday (7.30pm).