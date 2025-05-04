Riveiro on why he gave fielded six young players in Pirates’ derby win over Chiefs
‘They are showing every week on the training field they want the opportunity,’ says Bucs’ coach
Orlando Pirates impressively ended Saturday's 2-1 Soweto derby win over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium with five young players on the field, with coach Jose Riveiro explained such selections are not about age but talent.
The Buccaneers started the Betway Premiership clash with Mbekezeli Mbokazi (19), Relebohile Mofokeng (20) and Mohau Nkota (20) on their way to recording a league double over Amakhosi.
They were joined from the bench by DStv Diski Challenge (under-23 side) players Simphiwe Selepe (20), Boitumelo Radiopane (22), Siyabonga Ndlozi (22) in the second half while Yanga Madiba was an unused substitute.
Selepe, Radiopane and Ndlozi came on for Thalente Mbatha, Evidence Makgopa and Bandile Shandu respectively as Pirates maintained their outside chance of catching up with Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro on Soweto Derby win over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.
Pirates will be looking for another Soweto derby win when they take on Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Mofokeng again proved to the match-winner as he scored the second goal in the 69th minute to add to the equaliser by Evidence Makopa in the first half (24th). Goldy Lilepo gave Chiefs a second-minute lead.
“All of us are proud of them,” said Riveiro, of the young players who took the field on Saturday.
“I am giving them the opportunities by putting them on the field because they are showing every week on the training field they want the opportunity and they are prepared.
“You will never really be fully be prepared [and] you need to start to get the experience.”
Riveiro, who is leaving Pirates at the end of the season, said he trusts his young players.
“It is not about age but it is about talent, being professional and giving them confidence and showing them we trust them. I have said it many times already that what you get from academy players is something you cannot get from anywhere.
“They have something special and they look at the club in a different way. They spent some time around the club as ball boys while playing for the DDC and sometimes coming to train with the first team to experience the culture so that when they are ready to go they will do something special.
“This is not the 'Riveiro vision' but that of Orlando Pirates and they are doing a good job in that sense. My job as a coach is to give them the tools to do well and that’s what we do [with] the rest of the technical staff.
“When things go well, like they did against Chiefs, the feeling is special for all of us.”
Pirates have little rest as they meet Lamontville Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday (7.30pm).