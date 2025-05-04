Nabi has come under increasing pressure at the club following their poor performance in the Betway Premiership. Asked during the post-match media conference if he thinks he is still the right man for the job, the Tunisian reacted angrily and said he must not be provoked.
“Normally, I wouldn’t answer this question but I am going to respond to you. I don’t think you [the journalist] are the right person to decide if I am going to stay or not. My role as to why I am here at the club is the process and we can’t expect immediate results.
“I came here for the process and you can’t ask me why I am staying here because the results are bad. Don’t provoke me because I am not a young coach, I have a lot of experience.
“Talk to me about tactics of the game but don’t provoke me. I am not nervous because I lost the match.
"You are a professional journalist, you will have information about this club. This club plays for the title, this one plays for the Champions League. I came here for the process, you don't tell me why you stay here."
Chiefs had a bright start when Glody Lilepo gave them a lead just three minutes into the game as they took control of the opening stages. But Evidence Makgopa equalised for the Buccaneers with Relebohile Mofokeng scoring the winner in the second half.
Nabi feels his side should have made use of their early advantage, but allowed Pirates back into the game.
“Unfortunately, this is a game we should not have lost. When you look at the performances of the two teams, we started the game well," he said.
“We felt we had the opportunity to kill the game but we didn’t take our opportunities to kill it when we were in our best moments."
Chiefs will have the opportunity to avenge that defeat when they face Pirates again in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.
SowetanLIVE
Nabi fumes when asked if he thinks he's still the right coach for Chiefs
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Under-pressure Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was fuming when asked if he is still the right man to lead the club following their 1-2 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The result saw Amakhosi suffer their 12th defeat this season and are in danger of missing out on the top eight finish as they remained ninth on the log table.
Nabi has come under increasing pressure at the club following their poor performance in the Betway Premiership. Asked during the post-match media conference if he thinks he is still the right man for the job, the Tunisian reacted angrily and said he must not be provoked.
“Normally, I wouldn’t answer this question but I am going to respond to you. I don’t think you [the journalist] are the right person to decide if I am going to stay or not. My role as to why I am here at the club is the process and we can’t expect immediate results.
“I came here for the process and you can’t ask me why I am staying here because the results are bad. Don’t provoke me because I am not a young coach, I have a lot of experience.
“Talk to me about tactics of the game but don’t provoke me. I am not nervous because I lost the match.
"You are a professional journalist, you will have information about this club. This club plays for the title, this one plays for the Champions League. I came here for the process, you don't tell me why you stay here."
Chiefs had a bright start when Glody Lilepo gave them a lead just three minutes into the game as they took control of the opening stages. But Evidence Makgopa equalised for the Buccaneers with Relebohile Mofokeng scoring the winner in the second half.
Nabi feels his side should have made use of their early advantage, but allowed Pirates back into the game.
“Unfortunately, this is a game we should not have lost. When you look at the performances of the two teams, we started the game well," he said.
“We felt we had the opportunity to kill the game but we didn’t take our opportunities to kill it when we were in our best moments."
Chiefs will have the opportunity to avenge that defeat when they face Pirates again in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.
SowetanLIVE
Sundowns edge closer to another league title after beating troubled Cape Town City
Bafana goes down to Malawi in first leg of Chan qualifier
Pirates keep hopes alive with 2-1 victory over Chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos