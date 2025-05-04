Richards Bay boosted their chances of avoiding a playoff spot with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy in their Betway Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.
Lindokuhle Zikhali scored the only goal in the second half before he received his second yellow card to hand the Natal Rich Boyz all three points and their eighth win of the season.
The result saw Bay move to 11th place on the log. The defeat is a blow for the Rockets as it means they won’t catch up with Stellenbosch in fourth place, as they are 10 points behind with one match remaining against Orlando Pirates.
Cape Town City, who lost to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, remained in 15th place with 23 points, and it looks likely they will finish in that position with two matches remaining for them against Polokwane City and Stellenbosch.
Both Bay and Gallants had a promising start as they searched for the opening goal, but could not create enough scoring opportunities, with no shots on target by the interval.
Zikhali then gave Bay a lead five minutes after the break after a defensive error by the home side when they lost possession in their half and allowed him to slot home in Bay’s first shot on target.
Soon after scoring, Zikhali went from hero to villain after he was shown his second yellow card, and Bay had to play the remainder of the second half with one man short.
Despite playing a man down, the Natal Rich Boyz didn’t sit back trying to protect their lead; they continued to attack and searched for a second goal.
Galaxy had their moments to find the equaliser, with striker Dzenan Zajmovic coming close but failing to convert. As the hosts threw everything in search of an equaliser, Bay defended well to hang on to their victory.
SowetanLIVE
Bay boost survival chances with win over Galaxy
Hero Zikhali turns villain after sending off
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
SowetanLIVE
