Pirates keep hopes alive with 2-1 victory over Chiefs

At FNB Stadium
Orlando Pirates came from a goal down to edge Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in today’s Betway Premiership Soweto derby match to complete a league double this season.
Relebohile Mofokeng scored the winning goal late in the second half to hand the Buccaneers victory and keep their slim hopes of winning the league alive. The defeat put another dent in Chiefs’ chances to finish in the top eight this season, but they will have a chance to salvage their reputation in the Nedbank Cup final against Pirates next Saturday.
The two teams didn’t hold back in the first half as they tore into each other.
Chiefs got off to a flying start when Glody Lilepo opened the scoring in the third minute, after a defensive error by Pirates. This was after Dillan Solomons won the high ball before surging into the box and teeing up Lilepo, who slotted it into the far post.
With a goal up, Chiefs continued to dominate as Pirates struggled to find their rhythm. But as the match progressed, Bucs started to settle in, and it was not long before they equalised. Evidence Makgopa was set through by Mohau Nkota, and made no mistake as he slotted past an onrushing Bruce Bvuma.
The Buccaneers looked better after the equaliser and had a chance to take the lead, but Makgopa failed to convert as he sent his efforts narrowly wide and they went into the interval with the match in the balance.
Both teams were disjointed in the second half and didn’t create enough chances. But against a run of play, Pirates took the lead late in the second half when Mofokeng slotted home, after a quick interchange with Deon Hotto in the penalty box.
Both teams came into the derby stung by defeats in their previous matches, with Pirates suffering a 0-1 loss to Sekhukhune United on Wednesday, while Chiefs lost 1-2 to Marumo Gallants last weekend.
The defeat to Gallants extended Amakhosi’s winless run in the league to six matches, with their last win coming on March 3 against Magesi. Pirates were eliminated from the CAF Champions League after losing 2-3 to Pyramids, and were looking to end their two-match winless run.
Both teams were without two key players due to suspensions, with the Buccaneers missing Nkosinathi Sibisi, while Wandile Duba was unavailable for Amakhosi.
Chiefs coach Nesreddine Nabi made four changes to the team that lost to Gallants, with Edmilson Dove replacing Happy Mashiane, while Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Gaston Sirino and Pule Mmodi came in for Thabo Cele, Duba and Ashley du Preez.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro only made two changes from their defeat to Sekhukhune, with Tapelo Xoki replacing suspended Sibisi, while Makhehleni Makhaula came in for Kabelo Dlamini.
It was a game of two halves, with Chiefs dominating the first stanza, while Bucs were better in the second half. Chiefs were reduced to ten men when Bradley Cross was shown his second yellow for a foul on Nkota in injury time.
SowetanLIVE
Pirates keep hopes alive with 2-1 victory over Chiefs
Pirates took the lead late in the second half when Relebohile Mofokeng slotted home
Image: Antonio Muchave
At FNB Stadium
Orlando Pirates came from a goal down to edge Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in today’s Betway Premiership Soweto derby match to complete a league double this season.
Relebohile Mofokeng scored the winning goal late in the second half to hand the Buccaneers victory and keep their slim hopes of winning the league alive. The defeat put another dent in Chiefs’ chances to finish in the top eight this season, but they will have a chance to salvage their reputation in the Nedbank Cup final against Pirates next Saturday.
The two teams didn’t hold back in the first half as they tore into each other.
Chiefs got off to a flying start when Glody Lilepo opened the scoring in the third minute, after a defensive error by Pirates. This was after Dillan Solomons won the high ball before surging into the box and teeing up Lilepo, who slotted it into the far post.
With a goal up, Chiefs continued to dominate as Pirates struggled to find their rhythm. But as the match progressed, Bucs started to settle in, and it was not long before they equalised. Evidence Makgopa was set through by Mohau Nkota, and made no mistake as he slotted past an onrushing Bruce Bvuma.
The Buccaneers looked better after the equaliser and had a chance to take the lead, but Makgopa failed to convert as he sent his efforts narrowly wide and they went into the interval with the match in the balance.
Both teams were disjointed in the second half and didn’t create enough chances. But against a run of play, Pirates took the lead late in the second half when Mofokeng slotted home, after a quick interchange with Deon Hotto in the penalty box.
Both teams came into the derby stung by defeats in their previous matches, with Pirates suffering a 0-1 loss to Sekhukhune United on Wednesday, while Chiefs lost 1-2 to Marumo Gallants last weekend.
The defeat to Gallants extended Amakhosi’s winless run in the league to six matches, with their last win coming on March 3 against Magesi. Pirates were eliminated from the CAF Champions League after losing 2-3 to Pyramids, and were looking to end their two-match winless run.
Both teams were without two key players due to suspensions, with the Buccaneers missing Nkosinathi Sibisi, while Wandile Duba was unavailable for Amakhosi.
Chiefs coach Nesreddine Nabi made four changes to the team that lost to Gallants, with Edmilson Dove replacing Happy Mashiane, while Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Gaston Sirino and Pule Mmodi came in for Thabo Cele, Duba and Ashley du Preez.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro only made two changes from their defeat to Sekhukhune, with Tapelo Xoki replacing suspended Sibisi, while Makhehleni Makhaula came in for Kabelo Dlamini.
It was a game of two halves, with Chiefs dominating the first stanza, while Bucs were better in the second half. Chiefs were reduced to ten men when Bradley Cross was shown his second yellow for a foul on Nkota in injury time.
SowetanLIVE
NKARENG MATSHE | Even the derby needs prematch oomph to build more excitement
Maart steers clear of online critics ahead of derby
Pirates' mood 'surprisingly good' on eve of Soweto derby – Riveiro
Derby a chance for Chiefs to show life
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos