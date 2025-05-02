Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has defended the club’s decision to announce that they are letting him go when his contract ends next month, and insisted the announcement had not had any adverse effect on the team’s recent performance.
The club’s announcement seems to have affected the players as they don’t look as motivated as before.
Many felt the club should have waited until the last game of the season.
“I think it [the announcement] is a good way to avoid the speculation,” Riveiro said. “It is a good way to keep our home under control. At the same time, it was a movement of transparency from our club.
“I don’t know if it was the first time [in SA football], but it probably is not going to be the last time. I think it is a good way to understand the situation of the club, the situation of the coach in this case, to give us an opportunity as coaches, as football players, for the team to be focused in the last part of the season. I’m happy about how the club handled this situation.”
Pirates' mood 'surprisingly good' on eve of Soweto derby – Riveiro
His departure at the end of month not affecting players
The Buccaneers suffered two successive defeats in the last two weeks — to Pyramids in the Champions League semifinal last week and to Sekhukhune United in a league match on Wednesday.
As they prepare to face Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium tomorrow at 3pm, the Spaniard says they have developed a culture to overcome any challenges by bouncing back to winning ways in style.
“The mood is surprisingly good,” Riveiro said. “I can tell you that this season we’ve developed a capacity to overcome any kind of obstacle and to find motivation among ourselves.
“We are confident about ourselves that we are facing our last part of the season, and I think this term what the players delivered is second to none. [It has mostly been] exceptionally good, and we want to finalise it in a good way."
Pirates will be without Nkosinathi Sibisi, who got a red card against Sekhukhune on Wednesday, and Riveiro is expected to use Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Tapelo Xoki in the heart of defence.
