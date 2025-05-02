In fact, in top leagues, you wouldn’t find a team sending a non-starter to a media event, as has been the case with Pirates constantly burdening Maela with press duties even when they know he wasn’t fit enough to play. Yes, he’s the team leader, but expecting him to opine on an event he might not be part of is unfair to him. It comes across as taking the media, and by extension, fans, for granted.
NKARENG MATSHE | Even the derby needs prematch oomph to build more excitement
Cocooning players like Mofokeng, Nkotha and Shabalala from media interaction won't help their growth
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Tomorrow’s Soweto derby is another sold-out affair, but you could barely tell that this week, such has been the muted build-up to the country’s biggest football fixture.
It could well be because this has been a holiday week, with other matters of national importance hogging the limelight. But it could also be because next week’s Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, taking place in Durban, has more significance than tomorrow’s Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium, thanks to the Soweto giants’ most recent performances.
Pirates’ deflating defeat to Sekhukhune United on Wednesday – which followed last week’s equally disappointing loss to Pyramids in the CAF Champions League semifinals – means they head into the game with their title ambitions all but extinguished.
Chiefs, on the other hand, will be searching for only their second win in 10 league matches, having succumbed to a listless loss to Marumo Gallants last weekend.
It is little wonder, then, that the hype around tomorrow is not at the level we’ve become accustomed to, even with the sold-out signs having been up for the past two weeks.
We have long conceded the derby doesn’t require a marketing spark, but from what I observed at yesterday’s prematch press conference, it could do with added oomph to create more excitement.
The tendency of PSL teams sending players who are nowhere near the first team – or worse, injured or suspended – to important press events can no longer be overlooked.
Yesterday, Chiefs sent skipper Yusuf Maart and midfielder George Matlou, as well as coach Nassredine Nabi, to conduct media interviews. Pirates were represented by coach Jose Riveiro and team skipper Innocent Maela and defender Bandile Shandu.
Take nothing away from the four players – all are well-spoken and made valid inputs to help us preview tomorrow’s match. But ask any journalist who’s covered local football this season – they could certainly do with new voices.
In certain circumstances, the clubs could help by sprucing up the occasion by bringing in-form players for press duties. Even when he was in top form, Bucs midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng has hardly done interviews, except for the odd occasion when he’s forced to appear in front of TV cameras as man of the match.
I get that perhaps the Pirates’ media team want to protect him from scrutiny. But cocooning football stars for too long doesn’t necessarily help in their growth. Just this week, Barcelona sent Lamine Yamal, 17, to address a press conference ahead of their Champions League match against Inter Milan.
In fact, in top leagues, you wouldn’t find a team sending a non-starter to a media event, as has been the case with Pirates constantly burdening Maela with press duties even when they know he wasn’t fit enough to play. Yes, he’s the team leader, but expecting him to opine on an event he might not be part of is unfair to him. It comes across as taking the media, and by extension, fans, for granted.
Maela has been plagued by injuries all season and has been limited to a handful of bench appearances. Shandu, too, has played fewer than 10 league games for Pirates all season. Chiefs’ Maart has started most games, but we could have done with a fresher face, other than Matlou, who too is not a regular starter.
In a season where both Chiefs and Pirates have seen an emergence of impressive youngsters to the point that their last clash in February was dubbed the “youth derby”, it would have been sensible to hear from the likes of Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi from the Bucs side.
Chiefs’ Wandile Duba is suspended while Mfundo Vilakazi is away with the national under-20 side, but Mdu Shabalala is available. We have also not heard much from January recruit Makabi Lilepo and Gaston Sirino (that both require translators, can’t be a sufficient excuse when Nabi uses one every time).
Official media events should be treated as significant marketing platforms even for a gargantuan fixture such as the derby, so that it retains relevance for the future.
