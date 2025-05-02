"It may define our season, so we have to look at it with the importance it deserves. It's going to be a war out there, we have to bring our A game for us to come out alive from that stadium, and hope we come back with three points."
Fixtures
Friday: Highbury v Venda, Gelvandale (3pm); Spurs v University of PTA, Athlone (7.30pm)
Saturday: Upington v Milford, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs (3pm); Callies v Lions, Dobsonville (3pm); Orbit v Baroka, Olympia Park (3pm); Casric v Leopards, Solomon Mahlangu (3pm); Kruger v Leruma, KaNyamazane (3pm)
Sunday: JDR v Durban, Giant (3pm).
Masutha explains why Leopards are clawing back
Image: Philip Maeta
Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha has explained the changes he brought at Lidoda Duvha since taking over last month, with the club now having an impressive run in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
Leopards have won their last four matches, which saw them move to third on the log table with 44 points. With three games remaining, they are five behind leaders Durban City.
Masutha said when he took over, he made the players buy into his philosophy and was pleased with their progress. "I think everyone needs to buy in whatever you come with. You need the players to understand, also, one has to show that he believes in the players. That's what I did and that made them feel important and it also worked in their confidence to say, if the technical team believes in us then we also have to believe in ourselves," he told Sowetan.
"The competition is also very high among the guys and that has resulted in us having a good run."
Leopards are looking to continue with that run when they visit Casric Stars at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Saturday. Masutha said they will give a good fight to make sure they come back with three points. "We're trying by all means to help them and stay grounded and not look too far ahead. We have to look at the Casric match because, for now, that's the most important game," he said.
