Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart, who’s arguably one of the most criticised players at Naturena these days, has revealed that he guards against reading abusive remarks about himself online, “because those things can break you as a person”.
Maart is odds-on to start in the middle of the park for Chiefs when they meet their longtime rivals Orlando Pirates for the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium tomorrow at 3pm. Maart has struggled with form in recent times, amid the team’s slump in form, prompting criticism from a section of club’s supporters, especially online.
“Sometimes you can’t control everything around you as a player, but the most important thing is to go onto the field and fight for the team and fight for your own name,” Maart said on the sidelines of the Soweto derby press conference at Melrose Arch in Joburg yesterday.
“I am not on social media to see these things [insults and criticism] because those things can break you as a person because you’re also a human being at the end of the day. So, for me, the most important thing is to stay positive and keep going.”
Even with their current poor league form, having already been beaten 11 times in the Betway Premiership, Maart painted a picture of a happy Chiefs camp ahead of tomorrow’s match. Chiefs hope to boost their chances of making the top eight by the end of the season.
“We know what to do,” Maart said. “Each and every player gets excited to play in the Soweto derby because it’s a privilege and every player’s dream. The mood is positive. We’re happy, and everyone knows what this game means in this country.”
Maart has scored two goals from the five Soweto derbies he has featured in since joining Chiefs from Sekhukhune United nearly three years ago.
Maart steers clear of online critics ahead of derby
Chiefs captain says the team is in a positive mood
