Derby a chance for Chiefs to show life

02 May 2025 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro (left) shares a thought with Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Nasreddine Nabi while Chiefs assistant Cedric Kaze listens in at Melrose Arch yesterday. Chiefs host Bucs at FNB on Saturday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Despite Kaizer Chiefs' slump in form, coach Nasreddine Nabi has suggested they'll be out to demonstrate that Amakhosi were still a big team when they host archrivals Orlando Pirates in the league at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Chiefs – who've already suffered 11 league defeats this season and are ninth on the log standings – hope to rescue their mediocre league form by winning their first Soweto derby since February 2023, having lost the last four meetings against Pirates across all competitions.

A win would also boost Amakhosi's slim chances of sneaking into the top eight. "If Kaizer Chiefs win the Soweto derby, it's not going to be a surprise and the same can be said about Orlando Pirates. These are the two biggest clubs in SA,'' Nabi told a press conference at Melrose Arch in Joburg on Thursday.

The biggest clubs can get ill, but they never die and we believe that we're the biggest club in SA but at this time we may be a little bit ill, but we believe that we're still alive and we can do something.
Nasreddine Nabi

"Despite our current log standing, we believe that two big clubs are going to play on Saturday. We feel that a deserving team will win. The biggest clubs can get ill, but they never die and we believe that we're the biggest club in SA but at this time we may be a little bit ill, but we believe that we're still alive and we can do something.''

Nabi, who's won titles in his previous clubs like Tanzanian giants Yanga, hasn't hidden that he finds himself in an unfamiliar position at Naturena, as consistency has been eluding Chiefs for the better part of this season.

He feels Amakhosi's struggles this season will eventually help them deal better with the future. "It's true that it's very tough to be in this position because everywhere I have been, I've always played or challenged for the title, and it's tough for everyone but we know that this kind of situation can happen. This situation will give us clarity and light as to how we will handle the future,'' said Nabi, who lost his first Soweto derby 1-0, courtesy of Patrick Maswanganyi's last-minute panenka penalty in February.

Last five derbies in all competitions

February 2023: Chiefs 1-0 Pirates

May 2023: Chiefs 1-2 Pirates (Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, it was 1-1 before extra time)

November 2023: Chiefs 0-1 Pirates

March 2024: Pirates 3-2 Chiefs

February 2025: Pirates 1-0 Chiefs

