Tinkler's CAF dream close to reality after victory over Bucs
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinker says the prospect of participating in CAF competitions next season was the main reason he joined the club, also raving about the growth of winger Keletso Makgalwa over the last few months.
Sekhukhune consolidated their third spot on the log when they stunned second-placed Orlando Pirates 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, courtesy of Tresor Yamba Yamba's header from Makgalwa's corner-kick.
Tinkler, who replaced Lehlohonolo Seema in March, has admitted that Sekhukhune's position on the table attracted him to join as he wants to play continental football next season.
“I joined for that reason [to be in the CAF tournament next season] to be honest. That was the target, that was the objective the day I signed for Sekhukhune, looking at the position where they find themselves in at this stage, it was all about us making sure that we could look to try and finish in the top three, to try and get into CAF competitions,'' Tinkler said.
“That's my ambition as a coach to be playing at that level, so to see Sekhukhune get there would be a great achievement.''
Tinkler also lauded Makgalwa for the strides he's made over the last few months, having briefly worked with him at Maritzburg United between August 2018 and January the following year. The 28-year-old Makgalwa has racked up 11 league assists this season, leading the assists chart.
“I had a brief stint with Keletso at Maritzburg, he was there on loan [from Mamelodi Sundowns]. quite a few years back...he's matured. He's matured as a footballer, he's disciplined and he has improved immensely and now he takes his profession more seriously than what he did in the past,'' Tinkler said.
“You can see that he wants to achieve things and he wants to move forward, so now it's about me as a coach giving him a bit of freedom but at the same time tactical discipline becomes a very, very important factor.”
Sekhukhune next face fellow high-flyers and Limpopo rivals Magesi at Seshego Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
