Orlando Pirates' inefficiency in dealing with set pieces continued to cost them as they suffered what might be a major setback in their Betway Premiership title challenge with a 1-0 defeat to tough Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.
This was just Pirates' second home defeat this season, the first coming by the same margin against Stellenbosch FC in December. But what will trouble outgoing Pirates coach Jose Riveiro most is that this was a second successive defeat, albeit in different competitions, that Pirates have suffered simply because they could not deal with corner kicks effectively.
Bucs fell short of final glory with their 3-2 Caf Champions League semifinal defeat against Pyramids FC in Cairo on Friday that saw them exit by the same scoreline on aggregate. The Egyptian club's winner by Democratic Republic of Congo striker Fiston Mayele came as result of Pirates failing to clear a corner kick.
The same happened with Sekhukhune's goal in Orlando, as Bucs' defence, mainly let down by goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, allowed defender Trésor Tshibwabwa to head the visitors into the lead in the 58th minute.
Pirates' title challenge severely dented with defeat to Sekhukhune in Orlando
Buccaneers follow Champions League semifinal exit with setback in league race with Sundowns
Chaine had come out to deal with the aerial ball but was too late to collect as Tshibwabwa reached the ball first to put former Pirates coach Eric Tinkler's side in the lead.
Until that moment the match had been dominated by Pirates but their poor finishing let them down in a clash they were desperate to win to keep track with Mamelodi Sundowns in the league race. Pirates also wanted to go into Saturday's crucial league Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday with confidence.
The defeat left Pirates (48 points from 21 games) 12 points behind Sundowns (58 from 23) who beat Richards Bay FC 3-0 at Loftus on Wednesday night. Downs are now left with five matches and at this rate, abated by Pirates' floundering at this crucial stage, the Brazilians are in a strong position to march on to their eighth successive league title.
Pirates dominated the first half and had at least five decent chances to open the scoring.
Midfielder Thalente Mbatha was unlucky to see his shot missing the upright in the 18th minute after being in left in space to shoot by the retreating Sekhukhune defence.
But the best of Bucs' chances fell to right wingback Bandile Shandu, who blasted his volley high with the goal at his mercy after Relebohile Mofokeng played a delightful cross to set him free.
Tinkler tried mainly to catch Pirates on the counter, using Keletso Makgalwa to break. His few crosses into the area were swiftly dealt with by Chaine before his mistake allowed Tshibwabwa's goal.
After again failing to take a put away some decent chances after the restart, including one that defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi blasted over the bar after a corner by Kabelo Dlamini, Makgalwa finally made Pirates pay.
Sekhukhune won a corner in the 58th minute after Paseka Mako did well to block Ellis Rammala's shot. Makgalwa's delivery produced the winner as Tshibwabwa was given an easy finish by Chaine.
Matters got worse for Pirates five minutes from time when their captain Nkosinathi Sibisi got his marching orders from referee Olani Kwinda for his second yellow card.
Sibisi's absence in Saturday's derby will further weaken Pirates defence' in another match where they will be under immense pressure to win to keep alive their outside chance of reeling in Sundowns.
For Sekhukhune, the win was crucial in their quest to finish third and qualify to play in the Caf Confederations Cup next season.
Tinkler has taken third-placed United to within two points of Pirates, though they are left to play three matches while Bucs have seven.
