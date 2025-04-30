Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels his side has a real chance to finish in the top eight this season despite being 12th on the log table and not far from relegation.
Sharper Arrows can still finish in the top eight – Mngqithi
Image: Philip Maeta
Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels his side has a real chance to finish in the top eight this season despite being 12th on the log table and not far from relegation.
Abafana Bes’thende are flirting with relegation after winning one in five matches, but Mngqithi, 54, who joined the club in March, believes they are improving.
Since he rejoined the club after he parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns, Mngqithi has guided the side to two wins, registering two draws and two losses.“The good thing is that these boys are willing to learn, and I’m very pleased with the whole lot of positives I see within the group,” he said.
“The improvement, even physically I think, [shows] they have adapted because the type of game that we are playing is very demanding. And they have adapted fairly well in making sure we can sustain good football actions. When I started, we would have a perfect first half, and in the second stanza, we would be dead.
“Now we can sustain these football actions. But we just need to help ourselves because sometimes we work even harder when we don’t take our chances earlier. Once you take a lead, then you take control of the game, and it’s played in a tempo that suits you. The process is still okay. I’m not very worried at all; I still see the possibility of finishing in the top eight.”
Mngqithi believes that bolstering the squad with several players from Royal AM will have an affect in their remaining matches. “I’m happy with the contributions of the players that we got late in the season. I think they are contributing fairly well to what we are trying to do,” he said.
Arrows’ next matches are against Stellenbosch at Mpumalanga Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, before they host Orlando Pirates on Tuesday at the same venue.
These two matches could define whether they finish in the top eight or drop further into the relegation zone, as they ahead of Cape Town City and SuperSport United.
SowetanLIVE
