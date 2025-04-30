Orlando Pirates Fives have won the SA TCL Cup five-a-side tournament which was held at Edenvale Indoor Soccer at the weekend.
Pirates Fives secure ticket to London
Image: Supplied
Orlando Pirates Fives have won the SA TCL Cup five-a-side tournament which was held at Edenvale Indoor Soccer at the weekend.
They will now travel to London for the international TCL Cup Road To Greatness finals taking place at the end of May, where they will train with Arsenal coaches, experience an exclusive tour of the Emirates Stadium, and compete against global finalists from across the world.
Pirates Fives took on Delmore Squad in a nail-biting final, which ended 4-4. Bucs then won on penalties, clinching the decider 3-2 in the shootout.
Pitso Mosimane's School's team were knocked out at the semifinals . "It’s great to see initiatives like the TCL Cup five-a-side, where young talent is given a platform to play. The level of competition was tight, and that is exactly what you want to see in the development of future players." he commented afterwards.
"Unfortunately, we lost in the semifinals, but it is not all about winning. We're here to give the guys from the townships an opportunity to participate. From humble beginnings, everybody must get a chance to go to London, especially the Emirates Stadium. It is unbelievable "
Kyle Koert, Pirates Fives captain, said: “The final wasn’t an easy one, as many would have seen. Fortunately for us, we train every day, just as the professional Orlando Pirates team would, and that made us confident coming into the matches.
"The team has quite a few young players and this is a great opportunity for them to go abroad, especially those who have not travelled yet. Putting on the South African badge to represent the country is every athlete’s number one goal.” – Sowetan Reporter
