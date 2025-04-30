Bucs will pip Downs for title — Tso

"Pirates will use the Champions League heartache as a motivation to now win the league at all costs. Remember, before losing to Pyramids, they were unbeaten in the Champions League, so they can repeat that in the league."
Second-placed Pirates, who are nine points behind Sundowns, and have played two fewer games, lost 3-2 to Pyramids after the first leg had finished goalless.
After hosting Sekhukhune tonight, the Buccaneers will take on their bitter Soweto foes, struggling Kaizer Chiefs, at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Bucs have four players in risk of missing the derby should they be booked tonight. They are Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi and Tapelo Xoki.
Bucs' remaining league games
Today: v Sekhukhune (H)
Saturday: v Chiefs (A)
May 6: v Arrows (A)
May 17: v Galaxy (H)
May 24: v AmaZulu (A)
* They'll also play Magesi at home on a yet-to-be confirmed date after the fixture was postponed.
Orlando Pirates legend Benedict "Tso" Vilakazi has tipped the Soweto giants to pip perennial league kings Mamelodi Sundowns to the championship this season – believing the club can win all their remaining games, while he "fears the Brazilians can slip up".
Off the back of their CAF Champions League elimination at the hands of Egyptian side Pyramids in the semifinals last Friday, Pirates have since shifted their focus to the Betway Premiership, facing Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
As much as Pirates will have to rely on other teams to beat Sundowns in order for them to topple the Brazilians from the summit, Vilakazi is convinced the Sea Robbers will use their Champions League disappointment as a motivation to go all out to win the domestic championship, asserting they're capable of winning all their remaining games, while he's not convinced Sundowns would do the same.
"Pirates have what it takes to win this league. It's still open for them. They've gained massive experience in the Champions League and I see them winning all their remaining games,'' Vilakazi told Sowetan yesterday.
"On the other hand, I fear Sundowns will slip up...I mean, they don't look dangerous these days. Even against Al Ahly [in the Champions League semifinals second leg in Cairo last Friday] they had to rely on an own goal to reach the final. So, I really think they will drop points and Pirates will catch them.
