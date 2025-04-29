Downs turn focus on the local league

Mamelodi Sundowns could take another step towards winning their record eighth Betway Premiership title should they beat struggling Richards Bay on Wednesday. This will, however, be possible if Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates fail to beat Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs, respectively, this week.
Fresh from reaching the CAF Champions League final when they drew 1-1 with Al Ahly in Cairo on Friday, Sundowns have switched their focus to the domestic league with matches against teams fighting to survive relegation.
Bay are in danger of relegation and will be desperate for points when they meet Downs, while another struggling side, Cape Town City, will also be looking to salvage some points against Sundowns on Saturday. Sundowns (55 points) currently lead second-placed Pirates (46) by nine points, with the Buccaneers having two games in hand.
Pirates, who saw their Champions League run end following their 2-3 defeat to Egyptian side Pyramids, also on Friday, have a tough match against Sekhukhune (tomorrow), who are fighting for a third place finish on the log table.
After the Sekhukhune match, the Buccaneers will face Chiefs in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday, and these two matches will go a long way to determine if they will win the league or not. Chiefs will want to end their six-match winless run in the league and will also be desperate to avoid losing twice to Pirates in one season.
Looking at Sundowns' remaining matches, Masandawana appear to have easy games compared to the Buccaneers, with their only remaining matches being against Bay, the Citizens, Magesi and Chippa United.
Pirates' remaining six matches are against tough and tricky opposition – Sekhukhune, Chiefs, TS Galaxy, AmaZulu, SuperSport United and Magesi.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said their focus now is in the league as they look to wrap up the title.
"Surprisingly, our match on Sunday has been moved to Saturday, and we now have a game on Wednesday and then again on Saturday and on Wednesday," Cardoso said.
Remaining matches
Sundowns
Bay, Home
CPT City, Away
Magesi, H
Chippa, A
Pirates
Sekhukhune, H
Chiefs, A
Galaxy, H
AmaZulu, A
SuperSport, H
Magesi, H
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando (7.30pm); Sundowns v Bay, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Chippa, Danie Craven (7.30pm)
Friday: AmaZulu v Polokwane, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Saturday: Chiefs v Pirates, FNB (3pm); Arrows v Stellenbosch, Mpumalanga (3pm); SuperSport v Chippa, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); CPT City v Sundowns, Cape Town (8pm); Magesi v Sekhukhune, Seshego (8pm).
Sunday: Galaxy v Bay, Lucas Moripe (3pm).
SowetanLIVE
Downs turn focus on the local league
Vital week as club can claim eight successive league title
Image: MOHAMED HOSSAM
Mamelodi Sundowns could take another step towards winning their record eighth Betway Premiership title should they beat struggling Richards Bay on Wednesday. This will, however, be possible if Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates fail to beat Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs, respectively, this week.
Fresh from reaching the CAF Champions League final when they drew 1-1 with Al Ahly in Cairo on Friday, Sundowns have switched their focus to the domestic league with matches against teams fighting to survive relegation.
Bay are in danger of relegation and will be desperate for points when they meet Downs, while another struggling side, Cape Town City, will also be looking to salvage some points against Sundowns on Saturday. Sundowns (55 points) currently lead second-placed Pirates (46) by nine points, with the Buccaneers having two games in hand.
Pirates, who saw their Champions League run end following their 2-3 defeat to Egyptian side Pyramids, also on Friday, have a tough match against Sekhukhune (tomorrow), who are fighting for a third place finish on the log table.
After the Sekhukhune match, the Buccaneers will face Chiefs in the Soweto derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday, and these two matches will go a long way to determine if they will win the league or not. Chiefs will want to end their six-match winless run in the league and will also be desperate to avoid losing twice to Pirates in one season.
Looking at Sundowns' remaining matches, Masandawana appear to have easy games compared to the Buccaneers, with their only remaining matches being against Bay, the Citizens, Magesi and Chippa United.
Pirates' remaining six matches are against tough and tricky opposition – Sekhukhune, Chiefs, TS Galaxy, AmaZulu, SuperSport United and Magesi.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said their focus now is in the league as they look to wrap up the title.
"Surprisingly, our match on Sunday has been moved to Saturday, and we now have a game on Wednesday and then again on Saturday and on Wednesday," Cardoso said.
Remaining matches
Sundowns
Bay, Home
CPT City, Away
Magesi, H
Chippa, A
Pirates
Sekhukhune, H
Chiefs, A
Galaxy, H
AmaZulu, A
SuperSport, H
Magesi, H
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando (7.30pm); Sundowns v Bay, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Chippa, Danie Craven (7.30pm)
Friday: AmaZulu v Polokwane, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
Saturday: Chiefs v Pirates, FNB (3pm); Arrows v Stellenbosch, Mpumalanga (3pm); SuperSport v Chippa, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); CPT City v Sundowns, Cape Town (8pm); Magesi v Sekhukhune, Seshego (8pm).
Sunday: Galaxy v Bay, Lucas Moripe (3pm).
SowetanLIVE
Cardoso hopes Downs will silence crowd in Cairo
Is Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso’s job on the line in Cairo?
I still believe we can beat Al Ahly – Cardoso
Cup final result should not determine Nabi's fate – Spencer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos