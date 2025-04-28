City confident they can maintain lead to the end

Durban City returned to their winning ways in the Motsepe Foundation Championship with a 3-0 victory over Pretoria Callies to maintain their lead at the top of the table.
With four games remaining, they are in a good position to win promotion and return to the Premiership as they lead second-placed Orbit College, who have played one game more than them, by three points.
Durban dedicated their win to the late Sinamandla Zondi, who passed away last week after he collapsed during a warm-up before their match against Milford. He was rushed to hospital, where he died, and the match was cancelled at halftime as a mark of respect.
Coach Simo Dladla was pleased with his side’s performance after a tough week where they bade farewell to Zondi.
“I’m happy with the way the guys turned up, I think they showed determination, hunger and that they wanted to dedicate this game to Zondi, who was a hard worker. I told them to [play hard] to symbolise what he was about,” Dladla said.
“I thought we planned very well for our opponents. We knew they would be dangerous in set pieces, and with a slippery surface, it was difficult to avoid contact. We conceded fewer free kicks, and that kept us in the game.”
Durban’s next match is against JDR Stars at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on Sunday at 3.30pm, and Dladla said their win against Callies had given them confidence.
“It’s not going to be easy,” Dladla said. “I think even though we won 5-2 when they came here, they are not an easy side, and they are up there fighting for a playoff spot and possibly number one as well because we still have 12 points to play for.
“It is going to be difficult [playing] away from home, but I believe this [win against Callies] will give us the confidence we need.”
Orbit recorded an impressive 3-0 victory over Kruger United at the weekend to cement their second place in the log table.
Kruger have not won in three matches since they beat Milford 2-1 on April 5 and have dropped from second to fifth.
Black Leopards continued with their impressive run when they beat Milford 1-0 away and consolidated their third place. Leopards won their last four matches and are five points behind Durban with three matches remaining.
Results
Durban 3-0 Callies; Casric 0-0 Spurs; Venda 1-1 Upington; Baroka 3-1 Highbury; Leruma 1-1 University of PTA; Lions 0-0 JDR; Milford 0-1 Leopards; Orbit 3-0 Kruger.
