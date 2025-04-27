Al Ahly part ways with coach Koller after Sundowns semi defeat

Egypt’s Al Ahly on Saturday announced they parted ways with coach Marcel Koller after being knocked out of the Champions League semifinal.

The 64-year-old came under fire as the defending champions were stunned by South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns on the away goal rule as they played to a 1-1 second leg draw in Cairo on Friday, after a scoreless stalemate in Pretoria.

Bottles of water were thrown from the stands at the Swiss as he left the pitch after the final whistle.