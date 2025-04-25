Pyramids crush Pirates' hopes to set up Champions League final against Sundowns

A brace by DR Congo striker Fiston Mayele crushed hopes of an all South African Champions League final as it helped Pyramids FC of Egypt to book their place in the final against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Pyramids beat Orlando Pirates 3-2 on aggregate at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Friday to set up a fifth Champions League final between clubs from South Africa and Egypt.
Only Sundowns have managed to beat an Egyptian side, winning the competition in 2016 with Pitso Mosimane by beating Zamalek FC.
In 2001 Sundowns, lost to Al Ahly, the team they defeated (1-1) on the away goal rule at the Cairo International Stadium earlier on Friday.
Pirates lost in the final to Ahly in 2013 while Kaizer Chiefs were also defeated by 12-time champions Ahly in 2021.
Two goals by Pirates 20-year-old attackers Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota looked to take Pirates to their first Champions League final since they were runners-up in 2013 but Mayele had the last say in the 84th minute as he scored his eighth goal in the competition to deny Jose Riveiro's team.
This game was free flowing and open for both sides, but it was Pirates who opened the scoring when Pyramids failed to deal with a free kick.
It was the outstanding technique Mofokeng used to fire in his fifth goal in this competition that was impressive.
The young Bafana Bafana winger anticipated well when defender Tapelo Xoki flicked the ball to him after a poor clearance by a Pyramids player.
But Pirates' lead lasted for only four minutes as Mayele bundled in the equaliser after the visitors were caught by surprise by Pyramids' quick counterattack.
The second half started as dramatic as the first finished with Nkota restoring Pirates' lead in the 52nd minute before substitute Ramadan Sobhi equalised again for Pyramids four minutes later.
But just as it looked like Pirates would join Sundowns in the final, Mayele pounced again six minutes from time as Pirates failed to clear a corner kick.
Up until then Pirates had managed to hold their own against a team that was relentless in attack.
In terms of support on the stands, the second semifinal was a huge contrast to the first at the Cairo International Stadium where Sundowns stunned more than 75,000 Ahly fans when they played to a 1-1 draw, winning the match on the away goal rule to qualify for the third time for the final of the Champions League.
On pedigree, Sundowns will be favourites to win this competition for the second time, becoming the first South African team to do so.
But Pyramids showed against Pirates that they're a team that won't stop attacking until the last minute.
The first leg of the final will be played on May 24 and second on June 1.
