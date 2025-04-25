We have an edge over Pyramids – Mbatha

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha is banking on their impressive away record in the CAF Champions League this season as they face Egyptian side Pyramids in the second leg of the competition’s semifinals in Cairo’s 30 June Stadium tonight at 8pm.
The first leg finished goalless at FNB Stadium on Saturday, meaning Pirates – who are the only unbeaten team remaining in the tournament – need at least a score draw to advance to what would be their first Champions League final since 2013.
In the 2013 decider, the Soweto giants were outwitted by Al Ahly, who’ve won this competition a record 12 times and are the defending champions.
“Since we’ve been playing away and winning, we take that as an advantage for us because we’ve gone to Cairo, and we were able to get the result there [beating Al Ahly 2-1 in the group stages of the campaign in January],” Mbatha told Pirates’ media department.
“So, for us, it is to focus and continue with the mentality that we have because we are unbeaten in the CAF Champions League. We must do the same thing we did against Al Ahly in Cairo ... apply the same mentality and that will increase our chances of winning.”
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is expected to revert to playing three central defenders tonight, having got results using this formation in high-profile games this season.
In the first leg, the Sea Robbers opted for two centre-backs in Nkosinathi Sibisi and prodigy Mbekezeli Mbokazi, with Tapelo Xoki, who usually steps in to forge a three-man central defence, settling for a slot on the bench. Xoki is odds-on to start tonight as one of three central defenders.
Meanwhile, Pyramids have been one of the free-scoring teams in the Champions League this season, finishing the group stage with 14 goals – the highest tally across the 16 teams in that stage of the competition – and were runners-up to Esperance in Group D.
Pirates, who topped Group B ahead of Al Ahly, scored 10 goals in the pool stages.
SowetanLVE
Pirates need at least a draw tonight to reach final
We have an edge over Pyramids – Mbatha
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha is banking on their impressive away record in the CAF Champions League this season as they face Egyptian side Pyramids in the second leg of the competition’s semifinals in Cairo’s 30 June Stadium tonight at 8pm.
The first leg finished goalless at FNB Stadium on Saturday, meaning Pirates – who are the only unbeaten team remaining in the tournament – need at least a score draw to advance to what would be their first Champions League final since 2013.
In the 2013 decider, the Soweto giants were outwitted by Al Ahly, who’ve won this competition a record 12 times and are the defending champions.
“Since we’ve been playing away and winning, we take that as an advantage for us because we’ve gone to Cairo, and we were able to get the result there [beating Al Ahly 2-1 in the group stages of the campaign in January],” Mbatha told Pirates’ media department.
“So, for us, it is to focus and continue with the mentality that we have because we are unbeaten in the CAF Champions League. We must do the same thing we did against Al Ahly in Cairo ... apply the same mentality and that will increase our chances of winning.”
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is expected to revert to playing three central defenders tonight, having got results using this formation in high-profile games this season.
In the first leg, the Sea Robbers opted for two centre-backs in Nkosinathi Sibisi and prodigy Mbekezeli Mbokazi, with Tapelo Xoki, who usually steps in to forge a three-man central defence, settling for a slot on the bench. Xoki is odds-on to start tonight as one of three central defenders.
Meanwhile, Pyramids have been one of the free-scoring teams in the Champions League this season, finishing the group stage with 14 goals – the highest tally across the 16 teams in that stage of the competition – and were runners-up to Esperance in Group D.
Pirates, who topped Group B ahead of Al Ahly, scored 10 goals in the pool stages.
SowetanLVE
Young Pirates showed they can handle pressure in draw against Pyramids: Riveiro
Pirates make CAF semis despite goalless draw
Bafana tighten grip on top of Group C
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos