Solomons sees cup final as a distraction

Kaizer Chiefs wingback Dillan Solomons has admitted that they're battling to fully take their minds off the Nedbank Cup final and focus on the two games they'll play before it.
Chiefs will face their traditional Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 10. Tomorrow's league game against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium is the first of Chiefs' two league games before the Ke Yona Cup final, with their second against Pirates at the same venue next Saturday.
“It's difficult [to fully focus on the league games before the Nedbank final] ... obviously, you're naturally focused on the final. Any human being would be excited for that moment, but it's just how you prepare mentally for every game,'' Solomons said during a media open day at Naturena yesterday.
Be that as it may, Solomons stressed the importance of the Marumo and Pirates league fixtures, saying they aim to use them to build momentum ahead of the final in Durban.
“The way I see it, we can use those games as a momentum builder going into the final ... it's not easy games obviously; Marumo are not an easy team, people always think they're an easy team but they are not an easy team,'' Solomons stated.
“And then we've got the league derby before the big one, it's a game we need to go out there and show confidence if you want to go to the final and win it.”
Chiefs are at risk of missing out on the top eight, having blown hot and cold in the league, where they've already lost 10 games. Solomons made it clear they must take responsibility for their dismal league campaign, vowing they will turn the tables in the few remaining matches.
“People expected us to be better than last season and it didn't happen. As players, we have to take responsibility and we have to say that inconsistency is on us ... We can't blame other people. We have to show that we can do it in these last few games ... show people what we are about,'' Solomons said.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Chiefs v Marumo, FNB (3pm); Polokwane v SuperSport, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Arrows v AmaZulu, Mpumalanga (3pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v Sekhukhune (3.30pm), Dobsonville
Wednesday: (all 7.30pm): Stellenbosch v Chippa, Danie Craven; Sundowns v Bay, Loftus; Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando.
SowetanLIVE
Solomons sees cup final as a distraction
'Chiefs must focus more on two league fixture before then'
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
Kaizer Chiefs wingback Dillan Solomons has admitted that they're battling to fully take their minds off the Nedbank Cup final and focus on the two games they'll play before it.
Chiefs will face their traditional Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 10. Tomorrow's league game against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium is the first of Chiefs' two league games before the Ke Yona Cup final, with their second against Pirates at the same venue next Saturday.
“It's difficult [to fully focus on the league games before the Nedbank final] ... obviously, you're naturally focused on the final. Any human being would be excited for that moment, but it's just how you prepare mentally for every game,'' Solomons said during a media open day at Naturena yesterday.
Be that as it may, Solomons stressed the importance of the Marumo and Pirates league fixtures, saying they aim to use them to build momentum ahead of the final in Durban.
“The way I see it, we can use those games as a momentum builder going into the final ... it's not easy games obviously; Marumo are not an easy team, people always think they're an easy team but they are not an easy team,'' Solomons stated.
“And then we've got the league derby before the big one, it's a game we need to go out there and show confidence if you want to go to the final and win it.”
Chiefs are at risk of missing out on the top eight, having blown hot and cold in the league, where they've already lost 10 games. Solomons made it clear they must take responsibility for their dismal league campaign, vowing they will turn the tables in the few remaining matches.
“People expected us to be better than last season and it didn't happen. As players, we have to take responsibility and we have to say that inconsistency is on us ... We can't blame other people. We have to show that we can do it in these last few games ... show people what we are about,'' Solomons said.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Chiefs v Marumo, FNB (3pm); Polokwane v SuperSport, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Arrows v AmaZulu, Mpumalanga (3pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v Sekhukhune (3.30pm), Dobsonville
Wednesday: (all 7.30pm): Stellenbosch v Chippa, Danie Craven; Sundowns v Bay, Loftus; Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando.
SowetanLIVE
Toyota, Kaizer Chiefs uplift Kliptown youth
Nedbank Cup victory will change everything – Chiefs keeper
Ngcobo feels pain of inconsistent season for Chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos