Smith stresses importance of beating Egypt in Afcon opener

By Neville Khoza - 25 April 2025 - 11:58
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Amajita and Stellenbosch defender Tylon Smith.
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Amajita and Stellenbosch defender Tylon Smith has emphasised the importance of winning their junior Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Egypt on Sunday at Cairo International Stadium to set the tone for the tournament.

SA will start their campaign in Group A against host Egypt at 8pm, before facing Tanzania in their second match on Wednesday at 5pm. Amajita will also face Zambia and Sierra Leone in their group.

Smith said the energy level is high heading into this tournament and that they are optimistic they will go far. "The first game is very important because if we win it the players will feel they can go all the way in the tournament," Smith told the media earlier this week.

"I think the energy levels are high because ... we have a lot of talent in our team."

The defender said they want to use this opportunity to showcase their talent to the scouts, who will be at the tournament. "We are excited about the tournament, it's a huge opportunity for us to go there to showcase our talent and compete against the best countries [in Africa]," he said.

"We just want to go there, give our all and fight, and win the tournament."

Following the withdrawal of key defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, the 19-year-old said it's up to those who are selected in Mbokazi's place to rise to the occasion.

"Mbokazi is a quality player, but I'll just have to play my normal game with whoever is played in the centre-back position. We need to be strong for  one another and we can get through this."  

