Cardoso hopes Downs will silence crowd in Cairo
Coach calls on senior players to step up against Al Ahly
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has called on his experienced senior players to step up against Al Ahly when they meet in the crucial CAF Champions League semifinal return leg at Cairo International Stadium tonight (6pm).
Sundowns will go into this match needing a score draw to progress to the final after the first leg in Tshwane last week finished goalless.
Cardoso wants senior players like Grant Kekana, Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba and Peter Shalulile to step up and deliver favourable results, which will see Masandawana progress to their first final since 2016 when they won it.
Those players have experienced playing in hostile environments with Sundowns and Bafana Bafana in the past.
“It's a pleasure to play in stadiums like this, like we had in Tunisia, like we have been finding everywhere when we played the Champions League, such as Morocco and South Africa,” Cardoso told the media during the pre-match press conference in Cairo yesterday.
