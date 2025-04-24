“This is an achievement where you get recognised for contributing towards the betterment of a community,” he said. “[It’s] not just a football club, but the community in different households, which for me came as a surprise because there are greater players than me who were born in Leeds and are still there. But to be able to be part of such a great club is amazing.”
Rhoo 'stunned' as he's named Leeds' global ambassador
Bafana legend humbled by the honour of club he captained 124 times
Image: Lefty Shivambu
