Rhoo 'stunned' as he's named Leeds' global ambassador

Bafana legend humbled by the honour of club he captained 124 times

24 April 2025 - 13:25
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Lucas Radebe
Lucas Radebe
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe says he is surprised by his appointment as the first global ambassador for Leeds United, his former English Premiership side.

Despite having made more than 260 appearances for Leeds and playing a significant role in the past, Radebe said there are more successful players than him who should have been recognised.

Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear announced on Tuesday that Radebe, who spent over a decade at the club between 1994 and 2005, will be their global ambassador.

“I think it is a great honour, to be honest. I mean, being appointed as the first global ambassador for such a great club goes beyond who I am. What I gave to the club and what they stand for hopefully embodies that,” Radebe told the media in Sandton yesterday.

“This is an achievement where you get recognised for contributing towards the betterment of a community,” he said. “[It’s] not just a football club, but the community in different households, which for me came as a surprise because there are greater players than me who were born in Leeds and are still there. But to be able to be part of such a great club is amazing.”

The 56-year-old captained Leeds on 124 occasions and also has a hospitality suite named after him at Elland Road Stadium, Leeds’s home venue.

“At the moment, to be honest, we’ve not met and sat down to see what my duties are,” said Radebe. “But I think one of them is to represent the club globally, where they’ve got sponsors [and supporters] and [to tell] the story about the team and the players.”

Radebe’s legendary status at the club has seen a bus in Leeds named after him, a beer called Radebeer, and until today, some fans still name their newborns Lucas, their revered former defender, who was capped 70 times by Bafana Bafana.

Leeds regained promotion to the English Premier League this week with two games to spare after their 6-0 victory over Stoke City on Monday.

They now sit at the top of the Championship table with 94 points, tied with Burnley, who also secured promotion. 

