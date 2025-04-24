Safa has recently been beset by negative publicity after failing to pay salaries on time last month, with Jordaan going in and out of court. "As a president of CAF, I want to say two things: Number one is, I have to respect the disciplinary bodies within CAF. We have a disciplinary board and we've got an appeal board," Motsepe told the media after CAF signed a new partnership with Africa Global Logistics in Sandton on Wednesday.
"I'm watching [Safa] and we're looking at every country to make sure there's due process, legality and ethics. [We've] zero tolerance for corruption, if we get anybody having been involved in any conduct that violates the CAF statutes, we will take action.
"We consistently review our rules because sometimes the problems are our rules. But I can guarantee you, we won't sit by when there is improper behaviour. There are maybe interventions that are not just legal but ethical that you may not be aware of. You have to behave ethically, we can't close our eyes to irregular behaviour."
Motsepe also touched on the issue of fan violence at stadiums in the recent CAF Champions League matches between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance at Loftus Versfeld; and Orlando Pirates v MC Alger at Orlando . All the four clubs copped fines from CAF last week ranging from $50,000 (R930,000) to $100,000. "We must make sure we send a message to all our football supporters on the continent to make sure that going into the stadium is safe and healthy," he said.
"There is a huge engagement that is currently under way within CAF and also talking to other confederations to see what measures they've taken because in different parts of the world, there have been huge incidents and I'm confident we will make progress."
Motsepe watching Jordaan case like a hawk
CAF boss warns they will act if Safa head is found guilty
Image: OJ Koloti
