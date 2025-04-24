Soccer

Fifa snub reflects poor state of SA refs – Sweeney

'Bad news' as local officials fail to make cut to Club World Cup

24 April 2025 - 11:45
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Referee Issa Sy during the CAF Champions League 2024/25
Referee Issa Sy during the CAF Champions League 2024/25
Image: Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix

Legendary SA referee Errol Sweeney has described Fifa’s decision to snub SA match officials for the upcoming expanded Club World Cup as “bad news” and suggested this was a reflection of the dwindling standard of refereeing in the country.

Last week, Fifa confirmed that a total of 117 match officials – 35 referees, 58 assistant referees and 24 video assistant match officials – from 41 member associations will officiate at this year’s Club World Cup, to be hosted by the US from June 14 to July 13. 

The omission of SA match officials comes at a time when refereeing in the country is under scrutiny, with many coaches calling for the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology amid glaring errors by match officials' week in and week out in the PSL.

“This is terribly disappointing,” Sweeney told Sowetan. “It’s just bad news. This means SA has gone off the radar when it comes to the appointment of match officials. The guys have Fifa badges and are qualified to referee at an international level, but that doesn’t mean they’ll automatically be selected ... it’s based on performances.

Errol Sweeney
Errol Sweeney
Image: FACEBOOK

“And it would appear that the performances of the SA match officials haven’t been up to scratch in recent years. I am [not talking about] the likes of the late Ian McLeod, Ahmed Salie, [and] Ari Soldatos. I coached and mentored those guys.

“Subsequently, we had Jerome Damon and Enoch Molefe ... those guys went to two senior World Cups and several Under-17 World Cups, but since then, the standard has been dropping. Okay, Victor Gomes was there for a while, but Fifa seems to have completely overlooked SA and that’s a big worry.”

Safa head of referees, Abdul Ebrahim, refused to weigh in on Fifa’s snub. Africa will have five referees at the Club World Cup: Issa Sy (Senegal), Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo (DRC), Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria), Ibrahim Mutaz (Libya) and Dahane Beida (Mauritania).

Africa’s assistant referees will be: Nouha Bangoura and Djibril Camara from Senegal, the Algerian duo of Mokrane Gurari and Abbess Akram Zerhouni, and Stephen Yiembe of Kenya. Ashour Mahmoud from Egypt and Morocco’s El Fariq Hamza were selected for the VAR department.

SowetanLIVE

Zondi's family shocked after death of their 'healthy boy'

Zondi was originally from Greytown, but his family had settled in Pietermaritzburg. He joined Durban City when he was 16 years old, starting at the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Palace’s Mateta denies Arsenal win to leave Liverpool on brink of title

Arsenal kept Liverpool's Premier League title-winning champagne on ice, but only just, as they were twice pegged back at home by Crystal Palace with ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Motsepe watching Jordaan case like a hawk

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has warned the SA Football Association the continental body is monitoring the court case involving Safa president ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally