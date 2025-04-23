Soccer

WATCH | Pitso speaks on links to Pirates post

Coach says schools project remains his immediate priority

23 April 2025 - 06:00
Nkareng Matshe Sports editor
Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Amid speculation linking him with the coaching vacancy at Orlando Pirates, Pitso Mosimane has not ruled out the possibility of returning to the PSL, but has emphasised he’s “too busy”, contrary to suggestions he’s unemployed.

Mosimane admitted he’s seen his name numerously mentioned as a possible replacement for Jose Riveiro, who will end his three-year Pirates contract in June, but added he’s not spoken to anyone regarding taking over at the Buccaneers.

“I’ve seen it (speculation), but nobody has spoken to me...we will see,” the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach said.

Asked if he would consider a return to the PSL after a five-year absence, which saw him trek to Egypt’s Ahly and further stints in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Iran, Mosimane retorted: “Why not? It must be for the right project. It must be at the right time.”

It is the same line Mosimane used when linked with the Kaizer Chiefs job two years ago, reasoning his ambitions and that of potential employers should be aligned before he can consider taking over any role.

The ex-Bafana Bafana coach spoke to Sowetan after unveiling Curro Wilgeheuwel as the latest school to enlist his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) project at the weekend. 

He shot down suggestions he was readily available after he abandoned his latest club, Iran’s Esteghlal, in January due to a payment dispute. “I’m back home, yes, but I’m busy with my schools project. Let me focus on it. I’m not seeing any vacancy because I’m on the pitch every day working with kids. 

"At the moment, this (PMSS) badge matters more than any other. I’m working with the coaches to ensure they do age-appropriate training. I do corrections as well. Let me build a legacy because once I stop coaching, people won’t remember the trophies I won. Let us get the coaches working. None of these coaches working for us came through the backdoor. It’s been hectic because I’ve worked every day, but I couldn’t have asked for more. I’m blessed.”

Mosimane is confident his payment dispute with Esteghlal will be settled, if it hasn’t already. “We declared a dispute but my office is handling that. We came back because we hadn’t been paid but the matter was taken to appropriate bodies. When we work we have to be compensated. It will be sorted out. I’m certain it has been, no worries,” the three-time CAF Champions League winner said.

