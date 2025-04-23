Amakhosi, who are in the Nedbank Cup final, where they will face bitter foes Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 12, have lost to lowly teams like Richards Bay and Golden Arrows among others this season, while beating high-flying teams like Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch among others, putting the side's mentality into question.
Ngcobo feels pain of inconsistent season for Chiefs
'It's frustrating, I believe it is part and parcel of being at a big team'
Kaizer Chiefs' Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has conceded that their league slump has been frustrating. He added that their mentality has also been challenged by losing games they're least expected to lose, while they do relatively better when odds are stacked against them.
Chiefs have already lost 10 league games this season, making it difficult to tip them to even finish in the top eight by the end of the season. The indifferent Amakhosi, who've never won three games in a row this season and winless in their last five league games, next host Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
“This period is very challenging and frustrating but I really believe this is part and parcel of being at a big team like Chiefs. We need to know how to manage situations like this and the only way to do it is to win our games,'' Ngcobo told Sowetan.
