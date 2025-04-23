Soccer

Galaxy's Beganovic gives up on third-spot finish

Parker takes over as Rockets assistant coach

23 April 2025 - 12:36
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Adnan Beganovic (Head Coach) TS Galaxy
Adnan Beganovic (Head Coach) TS Galaxy
Image: Grant Pitcher

TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic believes it will be difficult for his side to finish in the top three in the Betway Premiership with four matches remaining, and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Rockets are four points behind third-placed Sekhukhune United. But with a point they have to forfeit from the Royal AM match earlier this season, Beganovic feels it will be a huge mountain to climb to try and reach third place as they are currently fifth on the log table.

“We start from the bottom, and we fight for every point every game. We need to finish this season properly because our fans deserve that,” Beganovic said. “We need to try and collect as many points as possible until the end.

“We have three games to play — Sekhukhune, Richards Bay at home and then Orlando Pirates away, we have nine possible points to win. But if we can get four or six points, we can stay in the top five and that can be a huge success for us.”

Citizens hope to turn tables as the axe looms large

Cape Town City interim coach Diogo Peral has admitted they're in a difficult space, having gone 13 games without a win, with relegation starring them ...
Sport
45 minutes ago

Galaxy lost 2-1 to Magesi at Seshego Stadium at the weekend, and Beganovic said they will have to bounce back to winning ways against Sekhukhune at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm.

“We conceded two easy goals from set pieces after we made some mistakes. I think we didn't deserve to win that game,” he said.

“It is tough playing there because the pitch is small and it is not proper, the grass is not OK. [But] we tried to adapt to the game. It was tough. I don't complain, but we need to be better, especially how we defend set pieces.”

The coach also confirmed that former Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker is his assistant, taking over from Vuyo Mere, who has left the club.

“Bernard is a big name in South African football, a Bafana Bafana player who also played in Europe. He finished his career at TS Galaxy and worked with the DDC [DStv Diski Challenge] team, I think he deserves this chance. He is an assistant coach and let's see what the future will bring.”

SowetanLIVE

Depleted Amajita to soldier on at Afcon without Mbokazi

Amajita travel to Egypt on Wednesday for their Afcon matches without a number of key players who have not been released by their clubs. The ...
Sport
20 minutes ago

Ngcobo feels pain of inconsistent season for Chiefs

Chiefs have already lost 10 league games this season, making it difficult to tip them to even finish in the top eight by the end of the season.
Sport
4 hours ago

I am on a journey towards fighting for a world title – Mbenge

Any boxer who is happy with his surroundings, irrespective of their age, remains dangerous. That is how Thulani Mbenge describes himself ahead of his ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R300 to enter SA illegally
R300 to enter SA illegally