Galaxy's Beganovic gives up on third-spot finish

Galaxy lost 2-1 to Magesi at Seshego Stadium at the weekend, and Beganovic said they will have to bounce back to winning ways against Sekhukhune at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm.
“We conceded two easy goals from set pieces after we made some mistakes. I think we didn't deserve to win that game,” he said.
“It is tough playing there because the pitch is small and it is not proper, the grass is not OK. [But] we tried to adapt to the game. It was tough. I don't complain, but we need to be better, especially how we defend set pieces.”
The coach also confirmed that former Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker is his assistant, taking over from Vuyo Mere, who has left the club.
“Bernard is a big name in South African football, a Bafana Bafana player who also played in Europe. He finished his career at TS Galaxy and worked with the DDC [DStv Diski Challenge] team, I think he deserves this chance. He is an assistant coach and let's see what the future will bring.”
TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic believes it will be difficult for his side to finish in the top three in the Betway Premiership with four matches remaining, and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Rockets are four points behind third-placed Sekhukhune United. But with a point they have to forfeit from the Royal AM match earlier this season, Beganovic feels it will be a huge mountain to climb to try and reach third place as they are currently fifth on the log table.
“We start from the bottom, and we fight for every point every game. We need to finish this season properly because our fans deserve that,” Beganovic said. “We need to try and collect as many points as possible until the end.
“We have three games to play — Sekhukhune, Richards Bay at home and then Orlando Pirates away, we have nine possible points to win. But if we can get four or six points, we can stay in the top five and that can be a huge success for us.”
