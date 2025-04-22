Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is anticipating an interesting CAF Champions League semifinal second leg against Egyptian side Pyramids in Cairo on Friday after the first leg ended goalless at FNB Stadium over the weekend, vowing they'll do their best to get over the line.
“It was not a 0-0 game ... it's a game that should have finished with goals. Now everything is open for the second leg and I am anticipating a very good game on Friday,” Riveiro said after the first leg.
“We're going to Egypt to try to get the result that we need, because of the rules of the competition and the possible double value of the goals [you score away].
“This 0-0 [scoreline from the first leg] is a tricky result for both teams, so we can anticipate a really interesting second leg and trust me, we will do everything to make it possible to go to the final.”
The Spaniard appeared to be also banking on the fact that Pirates remain the only team unbeaten in this season's Champions League. Pyramids had two goals chopped off after VAR consultations at FNB Stadium.
Riveiro positive of seeing off Pyramids in Cairo
Pirates aim to make amends after difficult semifinal first leg
“We're still unbeaten in a maximum competition on the continent, that says enough about the way our team is competing this season,” Riveiro said.
“There's nothing to say to these guys [his players], they're doing an incredible job, they're competing at the same level as the best teams on the continent ... whoever you decide are the best teams on the continent, we're at that level right now when it's time to compete.”
Pirates have already managed to do the unthinkable, making it three wins from their three North Africa visits in this competition. In November, the Sea Robbers stunned Algerian side CR Belouizdad 2-1 in Algiers in the group stages, before upsetting defending champions Al Ahly via the same scoreline in their last group clash in Cairo in January.
Bucs stunned Algerian champions MC Alger 1-0 in Algiers in the first leg of the quarterfinals early this month, before locking the second leg 0-0 at home to prevail to the semifinals 1-0 on aggregate.
