Rushwin Dortley, who started the season as one of the side's best centre-backs, is also sidelined by a long-term injury and could only return next season.
“I'd like to congratulate and thank the players like Zitha, Dove and Blom [who replaced Dillan Solomons at right-back at the start of the first half] in defence after we lost many defenders to injuries. I think in the next week, we will have some players back. We've been unlucky with the injuries, but I think we have a good group,” Nabi said.
Meanwhile, Gaston Sirino and Pule Mmodi will miss Chiefs' game against Marumo after they accumulated their fourth yellow cards against Chippa, automatically triggering a one-game ban. The duo will return to face arch rivals Orlando Pirates at a sold-out FNB Stadium on May 3.
The forward trio of Wandile Dube, Mduduzi Shabalala and Tashreeq Morris, alongside Miguel, provided he returns, will have to tread carefully against Marumo or risk missing the Soweto derby against Pirates, as they are already on three yellow cards apiece.
Bahlabane Ba Nwa will also be without their suspended skipper Edgar Manaka.
Nasreddine Nabi laments losing key players to injuries
More woes for Chiefs as Sirino, Mmodi are banned from Gallants clash
Image: Richard Huggard
Kaizer Chiefs mentor Nasreddine Nabi bemoaned missing several key players in the weekend's goalless draw against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, banking on the return of some of them in their next game against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Chiefs' draw at Chippa further casts doubt on their chances of finishing in the top eight. The struggling Amakhosi, who finished 10th last season, were forced to forge a new central defensive pairing of Edmilson Dove and Zitha Kwinika, who was playing his second league game of the season, against the Chilli Boys.
Kwinika replaced Given Msimango, who according to Nabi has been carrying an injury for the last three months, hence they “managed” him against Chippa. Reeve Frosler and Inacio Miguel are other players who've missed Chiefs' recent games due to injuries.
