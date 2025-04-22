Soccer

I still believe we can beat Al Ahly – Cardoso

Downs coach optimistic returning Zwane can help them pave way to final

22 April 2025 - 11:40
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Mostafa Mahmoud Al Aash of Al Ahly SC and Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns FC during the 1st Leg of the CAF Champions League semifinal match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly FC at Loftus Stadium on April 19, 2025, in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso remains optimistic they will get a result in the CAF Champions League semifinal return leg against Al Ahly in Cairo International Stadium on Friday (6pm) to progress to the final after playing to an uninspiring goalless draw in the first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Sundowns will need to play a scoring draw to advance to the final after they didn't concede at home and pressure will be on Ahly in the second leg not to concede an away goal.

Cardoso feels there is much to play for and that his side will cope with hostile conditions in Cairo on Friday to get the job done.

“I still believe we can beat Al Ahly because we didn't lose to them in this match. There is a lot to be played for still and we can do that out of belief and capacity for what we can put on the pitch,” Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso

“We are going there expecting a different match. Whoever goes through, the other team will not be happy.

“But whoever goes through will be strong because these are the two best teams in Africa. One will suffer in the end, but I hope we can be strong enough to cope."

Cardoso was also happy to see the return of Themba Zwane against Ahly and while he said he is not ready to play a full match, he is confident that he will help them.

Zwane came in during the second half to replace Jayden Adams after a lengthy injury he sustained at the senior national team during their 1-1 draw with Congo-Brazzaville in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in October.

“Everybody understands that Themba comes from a long period where he didn't play,” he said.

“Our medical and performance department did a good job of recovering him. But for sure, Themba is not ready to play a full match, otherwise he will struggle on the pitch and we will not put him in conditions to perform, which shows respect for him.

“But we didn't have a problem putting him in because we knew there would be a moment that he could bring something according to how the game was. I'm happy that he came back, I followed his steps on his recovery.”

SowetanLIVE

