Da Gama lauds Magesi's dedication after sixth win on the trott

Magesi coach Owen Da Gama has praised his players' dedication and character after their hard-fought 2-1 victory over TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership match at Seshego Stadium on Sunday.
The win, courtesy of strikes from John Mokone and Delano Abrahams, helped Magesi to register their successive fourth win and move them closer to the top eight brackets. Kamogelo Sebelebele scored the only goal for Galaxy in the first half.
It was also Magesi's six straight win at this venue as they looked to have turned the Seshego Stadium to their fortress and Da Gama said this is a result of the hard work they have been putting in the last few weeks.
“We've been working hard in the last three weeks and the luck pays off,” Da Gama told the media after the game.
“I think the most important thing that we've brought here is that we might not have the best players or the most experienced ones, but we've got a team. They play as a team and that has helped us. We've got a good team on which we can improve, but we plan to play as a team, to cover for each other and to work for each other to support each other.
“It is about collective on the field and off the field as well. I think the players play as a collective and that's how you take a team that has been losing and you make it win. You put them together as a unit and that helps because you might not have the individual brilliance.”
Dikwena tša Meetse remained 11th on the log table, but are now two points away from eighth-placed Kaizer Chiefs. Da Gama insists they are not even thinking about the log position but focusing on their next match against Sekhukhune United on May 3.
“We are looking at the next game, that's important for us. You will be sitting there with a calculator, making calculations. It doesn't work. You just have to focus on your game, our next one is against Sekhukhune here and that's what we are focusing on and we will take it from there,” he said.
