Stellies can beat Simba in Durban — Barker

Coach is 'very confident' Stellenbosch can 'overcome' first-leg CAF Cup defeat

21 April 2025 - 13:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker
Image: Shaun Roy

Stellenbosch’s Steve Barker is far from discouraged by Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Tanzanian side Simba, in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup, asserting they can overturn the deficit in the second leg as Simba were “beatable”. 

Jean Ahoua scored the only goal — in stoppage time in the first half — at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar to give Simba an advantage ahead of the second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday at 3pm. 

“We were a stronger team ... [and] obviously we were trying to get an away goal,” Barker said. “I am very confident [that] when we are home, we will overcome this deficit and we will be in the final. There’s no surety that we will get to the final, but based on what I’ve seen, Simba are beatable.”

In the home leg, Stellies — debutants in this competition — will also hope to have their No1 goalkeeper, Sage Stephens, fit after he missed the first leg because he failed fitness tests. Stephens’ absence saw second-choice, Oscarine Masuluke, get a rare start, and the 2017 Puskas Award nominee made a few great saves in Zanzibar.

The Confederation Cup semifinals couldn’t take place at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Simba’s home-ground fortress, as the Dar es Salaam venue was still under maintenance. 

The second leg will be played at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

