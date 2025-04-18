While they have been strong at home, where they beat Djoliba of Mali 6-0 in the last group match and AS FAR of Morocco 4-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinal, their away form has not been that convincing.
'Let's see how good we can be,' says Riveiro as Pirates ready to face Pyramids
Pyramids FC of Egypt will give Orlando Pirates a far tougher and different challenge than any other team they have faced in their Caf Champions League campaign.
This was the view of Pirates coach Jose Riveiro at FNB Stadium on Friday afternoon, a day before they meet the on-form Egyptian club in the semifinal stage of Africa's prime interclub competition.
Unlike Pirates who are in the semifinal of this competition for the third time after winning in 1995 and being losing finalists in 2013, Pyramids are making their debut.
That the Egyptians have reached this stage speaks to their form, which is also replicated in their domestic league where they are top of the log and also in the final of the Egypt Cup where they will face giants Zamalek.
Pyramids were founded in 2008 but they've already achieved bigger things than many established African football clubs, having lost in the final of the Caf Confederation Cup in 2019-2020 season before winning the Egypt Cup last season.
It is, however, Pyramids' form in the Champions League this season that has caught many people's attention — especially their goalscoring form in the group stages, where they finished as joint top scorers with champions Al Ahly on 14 goals.
While they have been strong at home, where they beat Djoliba of Mali 6-0 in the last group match and AS FAR of Morocco 4-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinal, their away form has not been that convincing.
Under their Croatian coach Krunoslav Jurcic, the little-known Pyramids lost 2-0 away to AS FAR in the second leg away from home but progressed 4-3 on aggregate.
“We're going to play against a very good team but we're ready to go,” Pirates coach Riveiro said on Friday. “I think they're are the most difficult team we're yet to play against this season. The fact they're leading in the domestic league and in the final of the cup, plus their brilliant participation in the Champions League, it tells us a lot about them.
“But after analysing them and knowing a little about them, the way they play football and the complexity that will be required to stop them tomorrow, I can tell you they're not in the semifinal — like the rest of us in the competition, Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns — by chance. We're here because we were doing the things very well, all the way through the competition.
“This is a very difficult team to control in defence. They have a lot of talent in the front four, with experience. We know very well they master the way they try to play football in possession. We know about the importance of making sure that tomorrow we can be our best — otherwise [anything else] is not going to be enough.
“We accept the challenge, [we are] ready to go and we really want to test ourselves one more time in this moment of the competition. Let's see how good we can be on the day. For sure, it's going to be [a regular] game — it's a semifinal of the Champions League.”
Riveiro called on the Bucs faithful to come in their numbers to FNB Stadium for the game that kicks off at 6pm. Pirates are not playing this match at their spiritual home, Orlando Stadium, because of Easter church services being held there this weekend.
But the Bucs coach is still hoping Pirates can fill the more than 90,000-capacity stadium, which hosted the opening and final matches of the 2010 World Cup.
“We have to play here tomorrow, it's a fact. We had an opportunity today to have a training session and I think the field is quite alright and is going to help both teams to play good football.
“It's going to be fast, as usual here when the weather is wet, as it is right now. It's a six o'clock kickoff and it's different than Orlando.
“I hope our fans have the opportunity tomorrow to fill the stadium. It's a semifinal of the Champions League and it's a unique occasion for them to play the game together with us. We really need that support. Orlando is much more compact and easier to fill because of the capacity.
“I hope that everyone understands that tomorrow we have an opportunity which is presented to us and we really need to take it. The support of our fans is something fundamental for us. Hopefully tomorrow we'll have a proper atmosphere at the stadium as well.”
The business end of the season also forms part of a farewell for Riveiro who will leave the Buccaneers after three outstanding seasons in which he's already won five domestic trophies — and can end with eight if he wins the Champions League, Nedbank Cup and Betway Premiership.
