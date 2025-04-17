As Orlando Pirates are on the cusp of reaching their first CAF Champions League final since 2013, the club's captain Innocent Maela says it's unfair to compare the current squad with the 2013 generation.
Pirates, who've only won the Champions League back in 1995, host Egyptian side Pyramids in the first leg of the competition's semifinals at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm). Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is expected to persist with his big-game formation of three central defenders in Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tapelo Xoki and prodigy Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
"It's a bit unfair to compare different generations. We are a team that believes we're more than capable of winning. The togetherness and humbleness have brought us so far and those are the values we keep within the team. It's a new squad, a new dawn, and as long as we believe anything is possible,'' Maela said.
Maela, who found playing opportunities hard to come by this season, also revealed that as players they decided to park the idea of celebrating Riveiro's achievements at the club until they finish the season. Pirates confirmed almost two weeks ago that the Spaniard is leaving at the end of the season.
Unfair to compare our team with Class of 2013 – Bucs skipper
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
"We've had our meetings and discussions as players and we agreed it's time for us to put our attention on the competitions that we are competing in,'' Maela said.
"We believe the time will come later on for all those moments [to celebrate Riveiro]...for now, from the players' side, we need to put all our focus on applying ourselves perfectly in all the remaining games.''
Meanwhile, after playing Haras El Hoboud in the Egyptian League Cup yesterday, Pyramids are expected to touch down in SA today. Conversely, Pirates head into this fixture having last played on Saturday when they beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup semifinals to book a final date with Kaizer Chiefs.
The second leg is at Cairo's 30 June Stadium next Friday (8pm).
SowetanLIVE
