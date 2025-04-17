SuperSport, City in uphill battle to escape unfamiliar relegation category

With only a few matches remaining before the end of the season, it will be a case of survival of the fittest, with as many as five teams in danger when they take part in the PSL’s promotional playoffs in the Betway Premiership.
Magesi, Marumo Gallants, Richards Bay, Cape Town City and SuperSport United could finish 15th and have to duel in the playoffs at the end of the campaign.
The playoff run-ins
Magesi, 11th, points 26
Remaining matches: Galaxy, April 20, home; Pirates, April 30, away; Sekhukhune, May 3, home; Sundowns, May 17 away; Gallants, May 24, away.
Magesi’s last fixtures are more difficult than those faced by the other five teams. They will face title hopefuls Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, both away. These are the matches that could decide their fate. They have won their last three games, which has improved their confidence.
Gallants, 12th, points 26
Arrows, April 19, home; Chiefs, April 26, away; Chippa, May 17, away; Magesi, May 24, away.
Gallants also have tough remaining fixtures against teams who are chasing a spot in the top eight — Kaizer Chiefs, Chippa United and Golden Arrows. They will also face Magesi away in their last match, where it could decide who will participate in the playoffs, should other results not go their way.
Bay, 13th, points 24
CPT City, April 18, home; Sundowns, April 26, away; Galaxy, May 4, away; Arrows, May 17, home; SuperSport, May 24, away.
The remaining matches for the Natal Richboyz are difficult as they will face two teams fighting in the danger zone, Cape Town City at home and SuperSport away. They will also travel to log leaders Sundowns and top-four hopeful Galaxy.
CPT City, 14th, points 24
Bay, April 18, away; Sundowns, May 4, home; Polokwane, May 17, away; Stellenbosch, May 24, home.
With City set to forfeit the point they got in their draw with Royal AM, things may become more difficult for them in their four remaining matches. The Citizens have not won in their last 11 games and will meet difficult opponents in their last fixtures. They have two tough matches at home against Sundowns and Stellenbosch.
SuperSport, 15th, points 23
Matsatsantsa a Pitori will also lose the point they got in their draw against Royal. They will hope the change of coaches will bring better results in their tricky remaining matches, with Andre Arendse having replaced Gavin Hunt last month.
Polokwane, April 26, away; Chippa, May 3, home; Stellenbosch, May 17, away; Bay, May 24, home; Pirates, TBD; Arrows TBD
