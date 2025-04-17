Soccer

Stellies' morale high as they prepare to meet Simba

Win over Usuthu was a test of team's character – Barker

17 April 2025 - 12:38
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Image: Shaun Roy

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker says facing Tanzanian side Simba on the island of Zanzibar has positive and negative aspects, and suspects the team may have to use a ferry from Dar es Salaam to get there.

Stellenbosch face Simba, who are coached by SA-born Fadlu Davids, in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Sunday at 3pm SA time. The match couldn’t take place at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, as the venue is still under maintenance.

Barker said: “I think it [playing in Zanzibar] is a bit of both [positive and negative]. Obviously, a 60,000-packed seater [Benjamin Mkapa] is maybe a little bit more intimidating than say a 15,000-packed [Amaan]. I’ve been told and seen pictures that the pitch will be really in good condition,” Barker said.

“But yes, it [playing in Zanzibar] does mean there’s extra travel ... as we speak, there are no flights from Dar es Salaam to Zanzibar, so we’re trying to sort that out. We may have to catch the ferry to get across.”

Stellies head into the match high in morale after labouring to a 1-0 win over AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday. Barker described their victory over Usuthu as a “character-building” game. Sanele Barns scored the only goal.

“The bumpy pitch and the wind didn’t make it easy, so it was all about grinding out the result. It was a character-building game for us,” Barker said.

“Obviously, this is a massive win. I think winning a game like this after having qualified for the semifinals [of the Confed Cup], coming back [from Cairo where they stunned Zamalek 1-0 in the quarterfinals second leg to win the tie 1-0 on aggregate last Wednesday], and playing on a Tuesday under difficult conditions is always a test of our character. It’s a test of just what we need to do if we really want to continue to want to be at the top, and competing on a different front,” Barker said.

The second leg of the Confed Cup is billed for Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on April 27.

SowetanLIVE

Msimango oozes confidence ahead of Chiefs' visit to Chippa

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango is buoyed by his recent displays, suggesting he feels he's in tip-top condition.
Sport
2 hours ago

NKARENG MATSHE | Proteas' white-ball coach to be named in weeks – Nkwe

The search for Rob Walter’s replacement as the Proteas’ white-ball coach should conclude soon with an announcement set for the end of April or early ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Cardoso expects nothing but to beat Ahly in CAF

When Mamelodi Sundowns meet Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League semifinal first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3pm), they should be ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Baked beans and mayo - a salad?
Home Affairs deploys new tech at border for Easter Weekend