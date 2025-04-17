Soccer

Msimango oozes confidence ahead of Chiefs' visit to Chippa

Defender hopes newfound form can help Amakhosi move up the table

17 April 2025 - 12:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Given Msimango of Kaizer Chiefs
Given Msimango of Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Darren Stewart

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango is buoyed by his recent displays, suggesting he feels he's in tip-top condition.

Msimango started the season third in Chiefs' central defence pecking order behind newcomers Rushwin Dortley and Inacio Miguel. However, the 27-year-old lad from Brakpan, on the East Rand, has benefited from Dortley's long-term knee injury, starting Amakhosi's last seven games in all competitions.

Miguel also missed the last game, a massive 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semifinals in Tshwane last Sunday. The Angolan international was forced off with what looked like a hamstring strain in the previous game that ended 1-all against Galaxy in the league in Polokwane.

Msimango is therefore likely to continue partnering with Edmilson Dove when Chiefs face Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

“Personally, I am in a good space. I have been putting in the hard work on and off the pitch and I feel confident in my contribution to the team, but football is always about improving. I believe that the focus is starting to show in my performances and I am just looking forward to maintaining my strong performances,'' Msimango said.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango

He described the Chilli Boys as a very difficult side to beat, although they've already beaten them twice this season. The Chiefs defender urged his teammates to go all out without being complacent despite having beaten Chippa twice already this season. 

“Chippa are a very competitive side, very structured and very disciplined. We've already beaten them in the league [1-0 in Durban in December] and we also managed to get one over them in the cup [3-0 in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 at FNB Stadium]. But that doesn't take away that we demand and we expect full concentration from the guys. We're ready to match their energy and intensity on the day,'' Msimango stated.

Withe host Chippa positioned ninth on the log with 29 points, one place below Chiefs (30 points), the tussle in Gqeberha will essentially be about securing a place in the top-eight by both teams. 

Fixtures

Friday: Bay v City, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)

Saturday: Marumo v Arrows, Dr Molemela (3pm); Chippa v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay (5.30pm); Sekhukhune v Polokwane, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm)

Sunday: Magesi v Galaxy, Seshego (3pm).

SowetanLIVE

