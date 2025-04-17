Cardoso expects nothing but to beat Ahly in CAF

Sundowns have a decent record against the Red Devils, winning five, losing six and drawing six of 16 encounters, 14 in the Champions League and two in the African Football League.
Image: BackpagePix
When Mamelodi Sundowns meet Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League semifinal first leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3pm), they should be encouraged that their opponents have always struggled against them in SA.
In their seven matches against the Egyptian club in SA, Masandawana have dominated, winning four and drawing three. As they renew their rivalry on Saturday, the Brazilians will need to overcome a club that has far more experience when it comes to reaching the Champions League final.
Sundowns have a decent record against the Red Devils, winning five, losing six and drawing six of 16 encounters, 14 in the Champions League and two in the African Football League.
The first leg is crucial as Sundowns will have to build a substantial lead before a challenging trip to Cairo for the second leg, a city that has previously witnessed their downfall in this competition.
After their exit from the Nedbank Cup, when they lost 1-2 to Kaizer Chiefs in the semifinal, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has already switched his focus to the Champions League and said it is a must to beat Al Ahly on Saturday.
“We have a tough competition ahead against such a strong team – [it’s] obviously a challenge. But we have to beat them. The club did win in the past, so let’s try our best,” he said.
“And from there we will hope we will have a final to play and several league matches to play until the end, and to raise trophies.”
Cardoso expects a better performance from his team on Saturday than they demonstrated against Chiefs in their last match if they are to have the advantage going into the second leg.
“It was not our best game. We should have done better, we can do better. But let’s not penalise ourselves too much. I don’t think we get more energy out of a loss ... [but] I think we should have started stronger against Amakhosi.”
Cardoso will hope that striker Peter Shalulile, who has found the back of the net four times in this competition, will have his scoring boots on.
Shalulile thrives on big occasions and could well show up again on Saturday.
Sundowns v Al Ahly head-to-head in SA
2023: Sundowns 1-0 Ahly
2023: Sundowns 5-2 Ahly
2022: Sundowns 1-0 Ahly
2021: Sundowns 1-1 Ahly
2020: Sundowns 1-1 Ahly
2019: Sundowns 5-0 Ahly
2007: Sundowns 2-2 Ahly
