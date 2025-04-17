“We knew when we played in our last game against AmaZulu where we would stand. We know we are in the relegation zone. Personally, our players have done well. We've played seven games at home unbeaten and we were one of the few teams in form. As much as we lost our last game, we did very well.
SowetanLIVE
Battle for survival as relegation candidates Bay, City face off
We'll get out of danger zone, vows Zothwane
Image: Philip Maeta
Richards Bay and Cape Town City will look to ease relegation fears with a win when they clash in the Betway Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
Both teams find themselves in a danger zone, tied on 24 points, and a victory for either side will go a long way in the effort to avoid the playoff spot – 15th – at the end of the season.
The Natal Rich Boyz and the Citizens will also head into this fixture with disappointing results from their previous matches. Bay lost to AmaZulu while City suffered a 1-2 defeat against Sekhukhune United.
Bay coach Papi Zothwane said it is up to them to take themselves out of the danger zone and is optimistic they will collect maximum points against the Citizens.
“As we found ourselves in relegation, it is we who put ourselves there and we have to take ourselves out,” Zothwane said.
“We knew when we played in our last game against AmaZulu where we would stand. We know we are in the relegation zone. Personally, our players have done well. We've played seven games at home unbeaten and we were one of the few teams in form. As much as we lost our last game, we did very well.
“We took positives from that game and built on that, but as a coach, you are happy to see the players progressing and if you look at our squad, we have many young players; there will be mistakes as it is part of the game.”
City caretaker coach Diogo Peral identified their offensive play as an area they need to improve on, saying they will work hard until they get it right. The Citizens have not won in their last 11 matches and are desperate to end that poor run.
“Offensively, we need to get better, take opportunities in the box and be honest with ourselves,” Peral said.
“In our last match against Sekhukhune, we had few [chances], and against SuperSport United, our wingers could have given us more, but they didn't get behind. It's easy for defence to defend in front of them, so if you don't turn them, then it's easy.”
SowetanLIVE
