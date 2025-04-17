With five matches remaining this season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC), JDR Stars coach Nditsheni Nemasisi has urged his side to come to the party as they look to finish in the top three and qualify for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotions.
In 11 matches they have played this year, they have only recorded two wins, losing three and drawing six.
Nemasisi admitted that they should have done better but believes they can still finish in the top three should they come to the party in their remaining matches.
JDR will host Kruger United at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve tomorrow at 3pm in the only MFC match this weekend; others will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“These boys just need to come to the party, I think we have lost points that we were not supposed to lose since January. But we had so many suspensions, red cards and injuries, but it can't be an excuse. Those are the issues that cost us,” Nemasisi explained to Sowetan yesterday.
Ambitious JDR star set sights on play-offs spot
Nemasisi says beating Kruger will decide if they are relevant
Image: Philip Maeta
A victory for JDR will see them move to second on the log table as they are two points behind Kruger, who are tied with Casric Stars and Orbit College on 40 points.
Nemasisi said they are encouraged by that they can move to second on the table with a victory against a side they are competing with for promotion.
“We are the only ones playing, so with a win, we will be sitting second until they play on Tuesday. Better the points that are in the pockets than those that are still coming,” he said.
“For us, the dream is still alive, honestly. This is a big motivation that we can move to the second spot. The second round is not easy for anyone in the top six.”
Kruger will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after their 0-3 thumping from Black Leopards last week, while JDR drew goalless with Upington City.
