PSL Finals at Moses Mabhida Stadium since 2010
2010: MTN8, Pirates v Swallows
2012: Telkom Knockout, Celtic v Sundowns
2013: MTN8, Pirates v Platinum Stars
2013: Nedbank, Chiefs v SuperSport
2014: MTN8, Chiefs v Pirates
2014: Nedbank, Pirates v Wits
2015: Telkom, Sundowns v Chiefs
2017: MTN8, Sundowns v CPT City
2017: Nedbank, SuperSport v Pirates
2018: MTN8, SuperSport v CPT City
2019: Telkom, Maritzburg v Sundowns
2019: Nedbank, Galaxy v Chiefs
2020: MTN8, Celtic v Pirates
2021: MTN8, CPT City v Sundowns
2022: MTN8, AmaZulu v Pirates
2023: MTN8, Pirates v Sundowns
2023: League Cup, Stellenbosch v Galaxy
2024; MTN8, Pirates v Stellenbosch
Why PSL chose Durban for derby final
'’Event at Nasrec worked in Moses Mabhida’s favour’
The Moses Mabhida Stadium manager, Vusi Mazibuko, says the Premier Soccer League (PSL) booked the Durban venue to host the Nedbank Cup final on May 10 because of a music event taking place at Nasrec on the same date.
There has been an outcry from many about the final between Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, being staged at the 60,000-seat stadium instead of the FNB Stadium, which can accommodate up to 100,000 supporters.
Mazibuko said: “[The] PSL makes decisions about where they take their finals. It is not about how much or what we offered.”
It is understood that the PSL would have preferred to stage the final at the FNB Stadium, but could not due to the Ultra SA music event set to take place at Nasrec on May 9 and 10. So, they opted for the Durban stadium instead.
Moses Mabhida rarely goes a season without staging a final or two. They hosted the MTN8 final between Pirates and Stellenbosch earlier this season, while Bloemfontein staged the Carling Knockout.
This will also be the 19th time since 2010 that Durban will host a PSL cup final.
