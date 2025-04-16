Sundowns’ loss against Chiefs won’t derail preparations for Ahly: Hlompho Kekana
‘I believe they’re in a good position to continue their good season’
Legendary Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana does not believe their Nedbank Cup semifinal defeat against Kaizer Chiefs will derail the Brazilians in any manner for their Caf Champions League semifinal against Al Ahly.
Downs and Orlando Pirates compete, for the first time, as two SA clubs in the semis of Africa’s premier interclub competition, starting with their first legs on Saturday.
Sundowns face record 12-time champions Al Ahly at Loftus Versfeld in the earlier first leg match, while Pirates host another Egyptian side, Pyramids FC, at FNB Stadium in the evening.
Kekana, captain of Downs in one of their most successful periods as then coach Pitso Mosimane turned them into trophy machines from the mid-2010s, was speaking on Sundowns’ Pitchside Podcast with former midfield partner Tiyani Mabunda.
Kekana and Mabunda formed the central pairing when Sundowns lifted the 2016 Champions League trophy, beating Zamalek in the final.
Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda discuss standing strong after setbacks, embracing mistakes as part of growth and the need for confidence for Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of their Caf Champions League clash semifinal agianst Al Ahly. - Mamelodi Sundowns TV
Kekana said the Brazilians’ culture of winning and playing through tough schedules and setbacks should mean they remain unaffected by being stunned in Sunday’s 2-1 Nedbank semi defeat against Chiefs at Loftus.
“When you play for Sundowns, every match is like a cup final,” Downs’ former skipper said.
“Luckily when you play for this team, you don’t rest for a week without playing football. So for the players it’s good because after a setback you can redeem yourself in a few days’ time.
“I believe they’re in a good position to continue this good season they’re having because losing one match in the situation we found ourselves in, when you look back I think there won’t be many corrections.
“We lost the game from our mistakes and on some days we don’t make those mistakes. We should take that, put it in our back pocket and when we do corrections we know what they are.”
With the scores at 1-1 on Sunday, Ashley du Preez scored a last-gasp, 89th-minute winner from what TV refereeing pundits have agreed was an offside position.
Kekana felt on balance of play, Sundowns were unfortunate to lose the semifinal.
“I watched that match twice and believe if we played it 10 times at Loftus, I don’t think that team was going to win against us.
“I thought in some moments we were the better team — but it brought me some memories that in football you win with goals.
“It was a match I believe Sundowns could have won easily.”
Mabunda agreed Downs were partly responsible for their own demise by lacking their normal killer instinct.
“You have to score goals to win the match and I believe we could have won the game but made it difficult for ourselves by allowing it to drag longer and longer without capitalising on the chances we created, especially in the first half,” he said.
Sundowns have a decent record against Al Ahly, winning five, losing six and drawing six of 16 encounters (14 in the Champions League and two in the African Football League).
Swiss coach Marcel Koller has reportedly been under recent pressure at the Red Devils as this season has been less dominant than his previous two. Ahly won the Premier League, Egyptian Cup and Champions League in 2022-23 and league and Champions League in 2023-24.
This campaign they are four points behind Pyramids in the Egyptian Premier League and squeezed through the Champions League's Group C, a point above CR Belouizdad and four behind Pirates.
Ahly beat Sudan's Al-Hilal 2-0 on aggregate in their quarterfinal.
Caf Champions League semifinals
First legs — Saturday:
- Mamelodi Sundowns v Al Ahly SC, Loftus Versfeld (3pm)
- Orlando Pirates v Pyramids FC, FNB Stadium (6pm)
Second legs — April 25 (SA times):
- Al Ahly SC v Mamelodi Sundowns, Cairo International Stadium, Cairo (6pm)
- Pyramids FC v Orlando Pirates, 30 June Air Defence Stadium,Cairo (8pm)