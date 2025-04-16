Sundowns’ loss against Chiefs won’t derail preparations for Ahly: Hlompho Kekana

Legendary Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana does not believe their Nedbank Cup semifinal defeat against Kaizer Chiefs will derail the Brazilians in any manner for their Caf Champions League semifinal against Al Ahly.

Downs and Orlando Pirates compete, for the first time, as two SA clubs in the semis of Africa’s premier interclub competition, starting with their first legs on Saturday.

Sundowns face record 12-time champions Al Ahly at Loftus Versfeld in the earlier first leg match, while Pirates host another Egyptian side, Pyramids FC, at FNB Stadium in the evening.

Kekana, captain of Downs in one of their most successful periods as then coach Pitso Mosimane turned them into trophy machines from the mid-2010s, was speaking on Sundowns’ Pitchside Podcast with former midfield partner Tiyani Mabunda.

Kekana and Mabunda formed the central pairing when Sundowns lifted the 2016 Champions League trophy, beating Zamalek in the final.