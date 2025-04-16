Cup final result should not determine Nabi's fate – Spencer

Although retired Kaizer Chiefs defender Derrick Spencer concedes coach Nasreddine Nabi's first season at Naturena hasn't so far gone as well as expected, he's calling for the coach to continue – even if Amakhosi fail to win the Nedbank Cup.
Chiefs, who've already lost 10 league games this season, could finally end their decade-long trophy drought when they face their traditional foes Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on May 10.
Amakhosi's inconsistency in the league is also jeopardising their chances of making the top eight by the end of the campaign. However, Spencer wants to see Nabi stay beyond this term.
"Nabi's first season has had its ups and downs. It's not what we were expecting but, I think, with all the pressure and the past years of not doing well, it's not easy to come at such a big team and hit the ground running,'' Spencer said during the official launch of SuperSportBET as Chiefs and Pirates' partner at FNB Stadium yesterday.
"I think it'd be unfair for us to say he failed if he doesn't win the Nedbank Cup. He must not go...he needs to be given time even if he doesn't win the Nedbank Cup. Half the team is new players, so finding combinations takes time and there's been injuries as well. It's been a tough season, but hopefully he has already adapted to the South African style, the culture, and he knows what Chiefs is about now. Going into the next season, there'll be no excuses."
Spencer, who also played for Mamelodi Sundowns, suggested being in the Nedbank Cup final by beating the Brazilians was a sign Amakhosi were heading in the right direction "We found ourselves in the Nedbank Cup final now, that shows that slowly but surely there's something happening," he said.
"We're in the final... we beat Sundowns [2-1 in the semifinals in Tshwane last Sunday], who are one of the best teams in Africa. It's already a big win to get to the final with all the negativity around the team of late."
Chiefs' current focus is on their league game against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
Cup final result should not determine Nabi's fate – Spencer
Former Chiefs defender wants to see Nabi stay beyond this term – even if he fails to win Nedbank Cup
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
