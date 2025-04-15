Soccer

Stellies, AmaZulu face off with an eye on top three spot

Usuthu eager for revenge after 0-5 humiliation in first round

15 April 2025
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Chumani Butsaka of Stellenbosch FC during the Betway Premiership match
Chumani Butsaka of Stellenbosch FC during the Betway Premiership match
Image: Philip Maeta

Stellenbosch and AmaZulu will be eager for a win when they meet in a Betway Premiership match at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday evening (7.30pm).

Victory for Stellies will move them to third, above Sekhukhune United, with 38 points, while a win for Usuthu will see them jump ahead of the Cape Winelands side to fifth place.

Stellies are coming from a big 1-0 victory over Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal last week in Cairo and will want to build on that tonight.

Usuthu, on the other hand, recorded a morale-boosting victory in their last match against Richards Bay at home and will be eyeing back-to-back success. But it won't be easy as they face a side that thumped them 5-0 in the first round early this year.

Stellies coach Steve Barker has already mentioned that their objective is to finish third again this season and qualify for the Confederation Cup. They have a good chance of finishing in that position with eight games remaining and one match behind Sekhukhune, who have played 23 matches.

With the Confederation Cup semifinal against Simba on Sunday away, Stellies will want to go to that match with a winning momentum from their game against Usuthu.

While the top three may look out of reach for Usuthu, Arthur Zwane is optimistic they can still finish third, provided they win all their remaining matches and hope other results go in their favour.

Zwane will rely on Rowan Human and Tshepang Moremi, who have been in good form lately, while Barker will hope Ashley Cupido and Chumani Butsaka continue with their impressive form.

Fixtures

Today: Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Danie Craven (7.30pm)

Friday: Bay v CPT City, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)

Saturday: Gallants v Arrows, Dr Petrus Molemela (3pm); Sekhukhune v Polokwane, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Chippa v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay (5.30pm)

Sunday: Magesi v Galaxy, Seshego (3pm).

