Stellies, AmaZulu face off with an eye on top three spot

Image: Philip Maeta
Stellenbosch and AmaZulu will be eager for a win when they meet in a Betway Premiership match at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday evening (7.30pm).
Victory for Stellies will move them to third, above Sekhukhune United, with 38 points, while a win for Usuthu will see them jump ahead of the Cape Winelands side to fifth place.
Stellies are coming from a big 1-0 victory over Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal last week in Cairo and will want to build on that tonight.
Usuthu, on the other hand, recorded a morale-boosting victory in their last match against Richards Bay at home and will be eyeing back-to-back success. But it won't be easy as they face a side that thumped them 5-0 in the first round early this year.
Stellies coach Steve Barker has already mentioned that their objective is to finish third again this season and qualify for the Confederation Cup. They have a good chance of finishing in that position with eight games remaining and one match behind Sekhukhune, who have played 23 matches.
