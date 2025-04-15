Riveiro lauds Bucs' impregnable defence

Pirates have reached their third successive Nedbank Cup final, a feat no team has achieved in the PSL era, by beating Marumo Gallants 1-0, courtesy of Kabelo Dlamini's goal at Orlando Stadium over the weekend, having also progressed to the CAF Champions League semifinals via outwitting Algerian champions MC Alger 1-0 on aggregate in the quarterfinals earlier in the week.
"Three clean sheets in a row [in fact it's four now, having last conceded when they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the league last month], scoring in different ways like set-piece in Polokwane and today (Sunday) in open play...we're getting the confidence from these results,'' Riveiro said.
"Not conceding is important, especially when your team is full of quality and players with capacity to score goals. I won't say that not conceding guarantees you winning but you are very close to winning [when you avoid conceding]."
Riveiro described last week, where they reached the Champions League semifinals and Nedbank Cup final, as the "key week" of the campaign. The Spaniard expects their league campaign to get trickier with teams now fighting for their lives, adding Pirates must bask in the glory they're currently enjoying.
"We managed to go through probably the key week of the season. Every game we are going to play is going to be a cup final. The points in the league are very expensive, so we know it's going to be very difficult and the games probably not going to be as open as they were early in the season.
"It [being in the Nedbank Cup final] is something to appreciate, to celebrate, to embrace. We are in a really good moment as a team in terms of everything. It's nice to be in the final. There's happiness in the group, in the team, in the club and in the supporters,'' Riveiro said.
Pirates, who won the last two editions of the Nedbank Cup, will meet their bitter Soweto rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 10.
Bucs' immediate focus is on the Champions League semifinals first leg against Egyptian side Pyramids at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm). The second leg is billed for Cairo the following Friday.
Pirates' four clean sheets in a row
v MC Alger (CAF Champions League first leg) 1-0
v Polokwane (league, away) 1-0
v Alger (Champions League second leg, home)0-0
v Marumo (Nedbank Cup, home) 1-0
Riveiro lauds Bucs' impregnable defence
Four cleansheet in a row no mean feat as Pirates survive 'key week'
