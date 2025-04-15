Dladla banks on home games to seal NFD championship

Durban City coach Simo Dladla is confident that they'll wrap up the championship despite dropping five points from their last two outings, targeting home games to seal the deal.
The Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) table-toppers were beaten 1-0 by Highbury in Gqeberha at the weekend, having played a 1-all stalemate away to University of Pretoria the previous weekend. Even so, Dladla is convinced that they're still on course to clinch automatic promotion, banking on winning home fixtures.
“We can't panic now. If we start to panic now, then we're going to have bigger problems than we have. We've had two games on the road and we struggled, but then we have two home games coming up [against Milford and Pretoria Callies], let's see what we can do at home on our surface that we are used to, hopefully the fortunes will change,” Dladla said.
“At home, we will grab those crucial points. All in all, we still have three home games left and we should use all those home games really well. I do not doubt that the boys are going to bounce back, but it will take a lot from us ... we need mental strength, we need to sync ourselves up and not start pointing fingers.”
Dladla emphasised that they have set themselves a target that can't be reached by any team as far as the number of points they'll amass is concerned.
“I am feeling confident. We have a target as far as the number of points we want is concerned, and nobody will reach our target. I am not going to tell you the number of points we are targeting, but I know that nobody is going to get there,'' Dladla stated.
“We just have to believe ... remember, we started with nothing and now we have something to fight for, let's continue fighting for it.”
Durban's remaining games
April 22: v Milford (H)
April 25: v Callies (H)
May 6: v JDR (A)
May 11: v Leopards (H)
May 18: v Spurs (A)
NFD Results
Upington 0-0 JDR; Highbury 1-0 Durban; Milford 2-1 AmaTuks; Venda 0-0 Lions; Callies 1-2 Leruma; Kruger 0-3 Leopards; Casric 1-1 Baroka; Spurs 0-0 Orbit.
Dladla banks on home games to seal NFD championship
Durban City coach believes no one will catch them at the top
Image: Gerhard Duraan
