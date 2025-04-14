Soccer

Nyandeni thrilled to have reached 150 caps with Banyana

Former player now shifts focus to coaching

14 April 2025 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Mpumi Nyandeni of Banyana Banyana dribbles past Malawi players during their International Women's Friendly match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday.
Mpumi Nyandeni of Banyana Banyana dribbles past Malawi players during their International Women's Friendly match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Banyana Banyana legend Nompumelelo “Mbuzi” Nyandeni says that even in her wildest dreams, she never thought she'd amass 150 caps for the national team. She wants to be remembered for helping Banyana qualify for their first-ever Olympics in 2012 and playing with a smile on her face.

After years of waiting, the 37-year-old striker finally played her 150th Banyana game when they came from a goal down to beat Malawi 2-1 in a friendly at Lucas Moripe Stadium last Tuesday. The game against Malawi brought the curtain down on Nyandeni's 17-year international career.

“To be honest, I never thought I'd reach 150 caps with Banyana, so I am thrilled that today I am one of the most-capped Banyana players. Back in the days, when we were playing with the likes of Veronica Phewa and Portia Modise, among others, we were just playing to represent our country and we didn't anticipate that we'd garner these caps,” Nyandeni stated.

“I've always played for Banyana with a smile on my face and I've always put in the hard work. I think the smile that's always on my face when I play is what people will remember me for.

Nompumelelo “Mbuzi” Nyanden

“Being part of the Banyana team that qualified for the Olympics for the first time [in 2012, hosted by England's London] is my highlight in Banyana shirt and to put the cherry on top, we qualified back-to-back [as they did for the 2016 edition, hosted by Rio's Brazil, as well] and I'd be happy if people remember me for that as well.”

As a way of “giving back”, Nyandeni says she'll now turn her full attention to coaching, as she had already been doubling up as a player and assistant coach at Hollywoodbets Super League side JVW.

“I am a firm believer in giving back to the community, so now my focus will be fully on coaching as I've been doing already at JVW. With my experience, I have to give back and share it through coaching,” Nyandeni said.

Five all-time most capped Banyana players

Janine van Wyk (185)

Noko Matlou (174)

Nyandeni (150)

Portia Modise (124)

Jermaine Seoposenwe (100)

Sport
Sport
Sport
