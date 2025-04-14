Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has rued the lack of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after their exit in the Nedbank Cup after losing 1-2 to Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.
Cardoso feels Chiefs' winning goal, scored by substitute Ashley du Preez, should not have been allowed, suggesting it was offside late in the second half.
The Portuguese coach came to the post-match conference prepared with his phone to show how the club was knocked out of the competition.
“It's obvious that the goal was offside. I think you all saw it; if you didn't see it, go back to look at it because it's clear,” he said.
“When we work in a country that doesn't have VAR, that is what happens but just go back, take the images from TV and there's a team that loses this competition from a mistake from the referee.
“I think we're penalised enough through this season regarding the refs' mistakes. I remember goals scored, in games we didn't win away, Peter [Shalulile] scored more than one goal and today we are out of the competition, four minutes from the end with an offside goal. It is what it is, we need to stand up.
Cardoso laments lack of VAR, says Chiefs' winning goal was offside
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has rued the lack of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after their exit in the Nedbank Cup after losing 1-2 to Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.
Cardoso feels Chiefs' winning goal, scored by substitute Ashley du Preez, should not have been allowed, suggesting it was offside late in the second half.
The Portuguese coach came to the post-match conference prepared with his phone to show how the club was knocked out of the competition.
“It's obvious that the goal was offside. I think you all saw it; if you didn't see it, go back to look at it because it's clear,” he said.
“When we work in a country that doesn't have VAR, that is what happens but just go back, take the images from TV and there's a team that loses this competition from a mistake from the referee.
“I think we're penalised enough through this season regarding the refs' mistakes. I remember goals scored, in games we didn't win away, Peter [Shalulile] scored more than one goal and today we are out of the competition, four minutes from the end with an offside goal. It is what it is, we need to stand up.
“We are out of a competition five minutes from the end with a goal that is offside.”
Tebogo Mokoena had given Sundowns a lead in the stroke of halftime, before Wandile Duba equalised in the second half and Du Preez netted a winner late in the match.
Cardoso also suggested that VAR should be implemented in the semifinals of cup competitions like in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.
“Maybe our sponsors can, in the future, provide VAR for the [cup] semifinals, so that there is more fairer game played because it's important in this stage of the competition,” he said.
“I remember last year in Tunisia, the first phase of the championship had no VAR, but then the playoffs, all matches had VAR. This is fair for football, sometimes decisions are made in people's lives because of a mistake that has nothing to do with us.”
SowetanLIVE
Cardoso tells Downs to keep eyes on the ball
It is possible to beat Al Ahly – Cardoso on Champs League semis opponents
'Set-play will be key against Esperance'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos