Chiefs to face Pirates in cup final after beating Downs

At Loftus Verfeld Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs will face Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final after they edged Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 here on Sunday to keep their dream of ending their trophy drought alive.
Ashley Du Preez netted the decisive goal late in the second half to send Amakhosi through to the final after they came from 1-0 down to snatch a dramatic win.
The Nedbank Cup is the last hope for the Glamour Boys to win some silverware this season and end their trophy drought and they will feel this is their chance.
This was the fourth meeting between these two this season, with Masandawana winning three, twice in the league and the other in the Carling Knockout. But Amakhosi had other ideas as they ended that poor run. The victory also means Chiefs have also qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup even if they don't win the title.
Chiefs made a lively start, suggesting they wanted to go pound for pound with Sundowns and had few chances to score but could convert them with Gaston Sirino and Glody Lilepo coming close in the opening half.
As the match progressed, Sundowns started to find their rhythm and had their best chance to open the scoring when Iqraam Rayners was set through on goal, but Bruce Bvuma did well to save the ball for a corner kick one-on-one.
The first half became tactical despite Sundowns dominating, with Amakhosi relying on transition. Chiefs tried to use their flank on the left where Pule Mmodi was operating, but Downs defender Khuliso Mudau dealt with any threat.
Sundowns supremacy would pay off in the stroke of half time when Mokoena's free kick on the outside the box had Bvuma with no chance to take a lead into the interval. Sundowns continued where they left off in the second half with their dominance as they looked to increase their lead.
Chiefs found the equaliser before the hour mark after Downs defender Lucas Suarez made an error at the back before Wandile Duba slotted past in coming Ronwen Williams. The goal resulted from the press Chiefs applied, forcing Suarez to commit that error after he attempted to make a pass to Grant Kekana.
With the match seemingly heading for an extra-time, substitute Du Preeze, who replaced Duba, scored late in the second half to give Chiefs a victory and send them into the final against Pirates after Sundowns failed to clear their lines.
The victory will come as a relief for coach Nasreddine Nabi, who was under pressure after a run of poor results in the Betway Premiership.
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs to face Pirates in cup final after beating Downs
Amakhosi also qualified for CAF Confed Cup
Image: Lefty Shivambu
At Loftus Verfeld Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs will face Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final after they edged Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 here on Sunday to keep their dream of ending their trophy drought alive.
Ashley Du Preez netted the decisive goal late in the second half to send Amakhosi through to the final after they came from 1-0 down to snatch a dramatic win.
The Nedbank Cup is the last hope for the Glamour Boys to win some silverware this season and end their trophy drought and they will feel this is their chance.
This was the fourth meeting between these two this season, with Masandawana winning three, twice in the league and the other in the Carling Knockout. But Amakhosi had other ideas as they ended that poor run. The victory also means Chiefs have also qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup even if they don't win the title.
Chiefs made a lively start, suggesting they wanted to go pound for pound with Sundowns and had few chances to score but could convert them with Gaston Sirino and Glody Lilepo coming close in the opening half.
As the match progressed, Sundowns started to find their rhythm and had their best chance to open the scoring when Iqraam Rayners was set through on goal, but Bruce Bvuma did well to save the ball for a corner kick one-on-one.
The first half became tactical despite Sundowns dominating, with Amakhosi relying on transition. Chiefs tried to use their flank on the left where Pule Mmodi was operating, but Downs defender Khuliso Mudau dealt with any threat.
Sundowns supremacy would pay off in the stroke of half time when Mokoena's free kick on the outside the box had Bvuma with no chance to take a lead into the interval. Sundowns continued where they left off in the second half with their dominance as they looked to increase their lead.
Chiefs found the equaliser before the hour mark after Downs defender Lucas Suarez made an error at the back before Wandile Duba slotted past in coming Ronwen Williams. The goal resulted from the press Chiefs applied, forcing Suarez to commit that error after he attempted to make a pass to Grant Kekana.
With the match seemingly heading for an extra-time, substitute Du Preeze, who replaced Duba, scored late in the second half to give Chiefs a victory and send them into the final against Pirates after Sundowns failed to clear their lines.
The victory will come as a relief for coach Nasreddine Nabi, who was under pressure after a run of poor results in the Betway Premiership.
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs coach Nabi not fazed by mounting pressure as they face Sundowns
‘I have no pressure to win cups for Chiefs’
It is possible to beat Al Ahly – Cardoso on Champs League semis opponents
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos